WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

J.P. Morgan 53rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
May 15, 2025
Location: Boston, MA
Presentation Time: 8:00 AM ET
UBS Asian Investment Conference
May 28, 2025
Location: Hong Kong
Evercore ISI 4th Annual Internet Investors Summit
May 28, 2025
Location: New York, NY
William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
June 3, 2025
Location: Chicago, IL
Presentation Time: 4:00 PM CT
J.P. Morgan and William Blair presentations will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .
About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.
WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.
With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment's passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON Entertainment's adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll and other screens around the world, and the company's content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.
With approximately 150 million monthly active users, WEBTOON Entertainment's IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned brands and platforms include WEBTOON, Wattpad – the world's leading webnovel platform – Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE Manga and eBookJapan, among others.
