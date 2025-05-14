Foundation Wealth Partners Announces Expansion In Calgary With Appointment Of Matthew Mantle As New Portfolio Manager And Financial Planner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new team is Foundation Wealth's second office in Calgary, underscoring the firm's continued growth across Western Canada

TORONTO and CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation Wealth Partners Inc. (“Foundation Wealth Partners” or“Foundation Wealth”) is pleased to announce that Matthew Mantle, CFA, CFP®, CIM®, has joined the firm as a Portfolio Manager and Financial Planner based in Calgary. His appointment marks a strategic step forward in expanding Foundation Wealth's presence in Western Canada and further strengthening its ability to deliver personalized, independent wealth management advice to clients in the region.

With extensive experience in private wealth advisory, Mantle brings a deep commitment to helping clients navigate the complexities of wealth through a thoughtful and custom approach. His practice is anchored in three core principles: preparation, planning, and perspective-ensuring each client has a clear and customized roadmap for their financial future.

Mantle was drawn to Foundation Wealth Partners for its commitment to advisor independence, modern technology, and client-first values. The firm's platform enables advisors to focus on building strong relationships and delivering personalized financial advice, supported by a strong operations team and the flexibility to deliver the most appropriate solutions to meet his clients' needs.

“I'm excited to be joining Foundation Wealth Partners,” said Mantle.“The platform gives me the independence and resources to deliver the level of service and customization that my clients' families and businesses need in order to thrive. I've always believed that building lasting relationships through trust and transparency is the foundation of great financial advice. This move allows me to deepen that commitment.”

At Foundation Wealth, autonomy and client focus go hand-in-hand. The firm's modern infrastructure supports advisors with innovative tools and operational efficiency, enabling them to concentrate on what matters most: their clients. Advisors benefit from ownership opportunities and dedicated onboarding support, empowering them to grow their practices with flexibility and independence.

“We're thrilled to welcome Matthew to our growing team,” said Jeff Gans, CEO of Foundation Wealth.“His client-first mindset and strategic approach are a natural fit for our values. Calgary continues to be an important market for us, and Matthew's presence will ensure that more clients in the region can access our differentiated wealth management offering.”

About Foundation Wealth Partners

Foundation Wealth Partners is an independent, technology-enabled portfolio management firm working with affluent individuals, family offices, corporations, private pensions, and trusts. The turnkey solution offered by Foundation Wealth provides portfolio managers greater independence and a chance to improve the client experience. The firm's digital platform enhances operational efficiency and gives advisors the freedom to manage their practices in the best way possible to meet the needs of their clients and businesses. Partners get ownership in the firm and receive dedicated onboarding and operational support during their transition. Foundation Wealth Partners has offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Kamloops, Toronto, and Oakville.

