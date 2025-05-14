KP Tissue Releases First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Kruger Products Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
| (thousands of Canadian dollars)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|141,778
|119,460
|Restricted cash
|50,364
|48,375
|Trade and other receivables
|133,345
|138,177
|Receivables from related parties
|80
|80
|Inventories
|307,684
|287,756
|Income tax recoverable
|1,774
|3,208
|Prepaid expenses
|20,104
|6,383
|655,129
|603,439
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,490,571
|1,509,592
|Right-of-use assets
|175,001
|186,460
|Other long-term assets
|55
|92
|Pensions
|87,343
|92,661
|Goodwill
|152,021
|152,021
|Intangible assets
|41,309
|42,572
|Deferred income taxes
|6,011
|10,500
|Total assets
|2,607,440
|2,597,337
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|320,119
|346,264
|Payables to related parties
|38,186
|17,829
|Income tax payable
|3
|3
|Dividends payable
|14,449
|14,308
|Current portion of long-term debt
|61,028
|54,168
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|39,923
|40,156
|Current portion of long-term payable to related party
|5,800
|5,800
|Current portion of provisions
|4,648
|4,184
|484,156
|482,712
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|1,186,720
|1,180,488
|Long-term lease liabilities
|158,935
|165,563
|Long-term payable to related party
|32,446
|31,925
|Long-term provisions
|11,938
|9,398
|Pensions
|17,661
|17,845
|Post-retirement benefits
|48,352
|47,140
|Total liabilities
|1,940,208
|1,935,071
|Equity
|Share capital
|314,907
|308,622
|Contributed surplus
|395,382
|395,382
|Deficit
|(174,472
|)
|(171,874
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|99,972
|100,177
|Equity attributable to Kruger Products
|635,789
|632,307
|Non-controlling interest
|31,443
|29,959
|Total equity
|667,232
|662,266
|Total equity and liabilities
|2,607,440
|2,597,337
|Kruger Products Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2025
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2024
|$
|$
|Revenue
|546,110
|479,432
|Expenses
|Cost of sales
|450,983
|394,003
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|51,215
|44,142
|Restructuring costs
|-
|216
|Operating income
|43,912
|41,071
|Interest expense and other finance costs
|20,951
|16,280
|Other expense (income)
|(343
|)
|8,473
|Income before income taxes
|23,304
|16,318
|Current tax expense
|730
|769
|Deferred tax expense
|5,695
|5,471
|Income tax expense
|6,425
|6,240
|Net income including non-controlling interest
|16,879
|10,078
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|1,484
|1,122
|Net income attributable to Kruger Products
|15,395
|8,956
|Kruger Products Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2025
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2024
|$
|$
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|Net income including non-controlling interest
|16,879
|10,078
|Items not affecting cash
|Depreciation
|29,889
|24,451
|Amortization
|1,972
|1,065
|Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(5
|)
|271
|Loss on disposal of leased assets
|-
|632
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(343
|)
|9,355
|Interest expense and other finance costs
|20,951
|16,280
|Pension and post-retirement benefits
|2,745
|2,576
|Provisions
|2,864
|1,073
|Income tax expense
|6,425
|6,240
|Loss on sale of non-financial assets
|-
|12
|Total items not affecting cash
|64,498
|61,955
|Net change in non-cash working capital
|(25,056
|)
|(86,070
|)
|Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans
|(1,009
|)
|(1,153
|)
|Provisions paid
|-
|(470
|)
|Income tax payments, net
|654
|(340
|)
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|55,966
|(16,000
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(2,145
|)
|(4,041
|)
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the
|Sherbrooke Expansion Project
|(15,386
|)
|(45,873
|)
|Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion
|Project
|-
|(116
|)
|Government assistance received
|3,150
|-
|Purchases of software
|40
|(47
|)
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|-
|(4
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(14,341
|)
|(50,081
|)
|Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|22,188
|74,864
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(9,998
|)
|(7,147
|)
|Payment of deferred financing fees
|(32
|)
|(864
|)
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(9,023
|)
|(8,650
|)
|Change in restricted cash
|(1,989
|)
|(1,412
|)
|Interest paid on long-term debt
|(12,426
|)
|(8,863
|)
|Dividends paid, net
|(8,000
|)
|(1,753
|)
|Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|(19,280
|)
|46,175
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
|equivalents held in foreign currency
|(27
|)
|1,298
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|22,318
|(18,608
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
|119,460
|135,728
|Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
|141,778
|117,120
|Kruger Products Inc.
|Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2025
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2024
|$
|$
|Segment Information
|Segment Revenue
|Consumer
|465,190
|404,289
|AFH
|80,920
|75,143
|Revenue from external customers
|546,110
|479,432
|Other segment items
|Consumer
|389,137
|341,627
|AFH
|78,131
|67,373
|Corporate and other costs
|3,074
|3,345
|Total other segment items
|470,342
|412,345
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Consumer
|76,053
|62,662
|AFH
|2,789
|7,770
|Corporate and other costs
|(3,074
|)
|(3,345
|)
|Total Adjusted EBITDA
|75,768
|67,087
|Reconciliation to net income:
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,861
|25,516
|Interest expense and other finance costs
|20,951
|16,280
|Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(5
|)
|271
|Loss on sale of non-financial assets
|-
|12
|Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability
|-
|(881
|)
|Restructuring costs, net
|-
|216
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|(343
|)
|9,355
|Income before income taxes
|23,304
|16,318
|Income tax expense
|6,425
|6,240
|Net income including non-controlling interest
|16,879
|10,078
|Geographic Revenue
|Canada
|286,522
|266,172
|US
|259,588
|213,260
|Total revenue
|546,110
|479,432
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Monday, March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Dividends receivable
|1,799
|1,798
|1,799
|1,798
|Non-current assets
|Investment in associate
|68,952
|69,517
|Total assets
|70,751
|71,315
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Dividend payable
|1,799
|1,798
|Total liabilities
|1,799
|1,798
|Equity
|Common shares
|22,816
|22,762
|Contributed surplus
|144,819
|144,819
|Deficit
|(117,169
|)
|(116,673
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|18,486
|18,609
|Total equity
|68,952
|69,517
|Total liabilities and equity
|70,751
|71,315
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income
|(thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2025
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2024
|$
|$
|Share of income
|1,917
|1,155
|Depreciation of fair value increments
|(284
|)
|(286
|)
|Equity income
|1,633
|869
|Dilution gain
|114
|262
|Net income
|1,747
|1,131
|Basic earnings per share
|0.17
|0.11
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|9,993,168
|9,967,627
|KP Tissue Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|(thousands of Canadian dollars)
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2025
| 3-month
period ended
March 31, 2024
|$
|$
|Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
|Net income
|1,747
|1,131
|Items not affecting cash
|Equity income
|(1,633
|)
|(869
|)
|Dilution gain
|(114
|)
|(262
|)
|Total items not affecting cash
|(1,747
|)
|(1,131
|)
|Decrease in payable to investee
|-
|(84
|)
|Tax refunds, net
|-
|84
|Net cash from (used in) operating activities
|-
|-
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Dividends received, net
|1,744
|1,752
|Net cash from investing activities
|1,744
|1,752
|Cash flows used in financing activities
|Dividends paid, net
|(1,744
|)
|(1,752
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,744
|)
|(1,752
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
|-
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
|-
|-
