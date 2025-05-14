Peter Lambrinakos, O.O.M., CPP, Joins Draganfly’S Public Safety Advisory Board, Strengthening Canadian Leadership In Public Safety

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran leader in public safety, national security, and critical infrastructure protection brings strategic, operational, and innovation expertise to advance Draganfly's public safety mission

Saskatoon, SK, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8), an industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is proud to announce the appointment of Peter Lambrinakos, O.O.M., CPP, to its Public Safety Advisory Board. An internationally recognized authority in public safety leadership, national security, and the responsible deployment of emerging technologies, Mr. Lambrinakos brings more than three decades of operational, strategic, and innovation experience to advance Draganfly's next phase of growth.

Mr. Lambrinakos previously served as the inaugural Chief of Police and Chief of Corporate Security for VIA Rail Canada, where he established and led Canada's first dedicated intercity rail police service, protecting critical transportation infrastructure across a 12,500-kilometre national network. Before his tenure at VIA Rail, Mr. Lambrinakos held senior executive leadership roles with the Montreal Police Service (SPVM), where he commanded key divisions including Major Crimes, Economic Crimes, Organized Crime, Intelligence, and Crisis Response. He spearheaded transformational public safety reforms, created the Montreal Metro Police Division for North America's third-busiest subway system, oversaw counter-terrorism and national security initiatives, and led the development of major crisis management structures for the City of Montreal. His leadership was instrumental in advancing public safety innovation, protecting critical infrastructure, and enhancing public trust in Canada's second-largest urban police service.

Currently, Mr. Lambrinakos serves as a Commission Member with the Military Police Complaints Commission of Canada, an independent federal body providing civilian oversight of military policing. He is also the Distinguished Fellow and Director of the Public Safety Program at the University of Ottawa's Professional Development Institute, and Co-Founder of the IJIS Institute's Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence for Justice, Public Safety, and Security, advancing ethical AI integration across public safety sectors.

A recipient of the prestigious Officer of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces (O.O.M.), Lambrinakos's career exemplifies a steadfast dedication to innovation, operational excellence, and public trust. His appointment strengthens Draganfly's mission to develop secure, ethical drone technologies that address the evolving needs of public safety agencies and national security stakeholders.

“Canada has long been a global leader in integrating technology into public safety operations,” said Peter Lambrinakos.“Draganfly's commitment to responsible, secure drone innovation that supports front-line responders is critical-not only to Canada's evolving safety landscape but to setting global standards for public protection and critical infrastructure resilience.”

Lambrinakos's appointment comes at a pivotal time as governments and agencies increase their demand for domestically developed, secure, and non-foreign-made drone technologies that meet stringent operational and national security standards. Draganfly, proudly Canadian-founded and headquartered, is uniquely positioned to support North American and allied public safety agencies with secure, scalable solutions that align with national defence and homeland security priorities.

“We are honoured to welcome Peter to our Public Safety Advisory Board,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.“His track record of service and dedication to Canadian public safety is unmatched. With his guidance, Draganfly will continue to lead the way in deploying advanced, ethical drone technologies that protect communities, support law enforcement, and empower emergency response teams.”

Draganfly's Public Safety Advisory Board brings together experienced leaders from law enforcement, emergency management, and defence sectors to guide the development and deployment of its public safety drone ecosystem. This includes situational awareness platforms, AI-enhanced aerial systems, and integrated response tools-many of which are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Canada.

With Lambrinakos's expertise, Draganfly will continue to strengthen its position as a trusted Canadian ally in public safety, upholding the country's legacy of innovation, integrity, and operational excellence.

For more information about Draganfly and its leadership team, visit draganfly.com .

About Draganfly



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a global leader in drone technology, AI, and autonomous systems, providing innovative solutions for public safety, defense, agriculture, and industrial applications. With over 25 years of experience, Draganfly is recognized for its groundbreaking contributions to the UAV industry and commitment to delivering cutting-edge, North American-made technology.

CSE Listing

NASDAQ Listing

Frankfurt Listing

Media Contact

Erika Racicot

Email: ..

Company Contact

Email: ..