403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Maintains ‘Low Profile’ on Ukraine Arms Deliveries
(MENAFN) Germany has expressed its intention to keep a “low profile” regarding future arms shipments to Ukraine and has declined to publicly address the potential provision of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv.
This statement was made by a spokesperson for the German government on Monday.
Stefan Cornelius, the spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, explained that extensive public discussions about arms supplies benefit Russia.
Previous arms shipments to Kyiv under Chancellor Olaf Scholz were widely debated, which Cornelius indicated as problematic.
“We will also no longer comment on any plans regarding the supply of Taurus cruise missiles,” Cornelius declared.
He continued, saying that, “Information about what weapons and ammunition we are supplying should remain open.
The situation is different when it comes to such details as the number of specific missiles.
This information is not so important for the public, but the Russian aggressor can draw conclusions from it.”
This official silence could pave the way for the much-discussed delivery of Taurus missiles, a move previously opposed by Scholz due to concerns about escalating the conflict.
However, Merz is more open to providing these missiles.
The Taurus missiles, which have a 500km operational range, could potentially target sites deep within Russian territory.
Moscow has consistently warned Berlin that such deliveries would make Germany a direct participant in the ongoing war.
This statement was made by a spokesperson for the German government on Monday.
Stefan Cornelius, the spokesperson for Chancellor Friedrich Merz, explained that extensive public discussions about arms supplies benefit Russia.
Previous arms shipments to Kyiv under Chancellor Olaf Scholz were widely debated, which Cornelius indicated as problematic.
“We will also no longer comment on any plans regarding the supply of Taurus cruise missiles,” Cornelius declared.
He continued, saying that, “Information about what weapons and ammunition we are supplying should remain open.
The situation is different when it comes to such details as the number of specific missiles.
This information is not so important for the public, but the Russian aggressor can draw conclusions from it.”
This official silence could pave the way for the much-discussed delivery of Taurus missiles, a move previously opposed by Scholz due to concerns about escalating the conflict.
However, Merz is more open to providing these missiles.
The Taurus missiles, which have a 500km operational range, could potentially target sites deep within Russian territory.
Moscow has consistently warned Berlin that such deliveries would make Germany a direct participant in the ongoing war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment