Exxonmobil Qatar Recognises Exceptional Performance At Qatarenergy LNG

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ExxonMobil Qatar has presented QatarEnergy LNG with three of its annual EMQL President's Awards in recognition of outstanding performance and contribution to the LNG industry in 2024.

Taher Hamid, President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Qatar, presented the awards during a ceremony held at QatarEnergy LNG's Doha headquarters, in the presence of Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of QatarEnergy LNG.

The 2024 EMQL President's“Asset of the Year” Award was presented to the S3 Asset for excellence in safety, reliability, operations, and production. The award was received by Ali Dashti, QatarEnergy LNG S3 Asset Manager.

The second award, the 2024 EMQL President's“Best Performance in Process and Personnel Safety” Award, was awarded to the S2 Asset for achieving top safety results. Mahmoud Jaida, QatarEnergy LNG S2 Asset Manager, accepted the award on behalf of the team final award, the 2024 EMQL President's“Production Excellence” Award, was presented to the QatarEnergy LNG -South and QatarEnergy LNG -North Offshore Assets.

The award was accepted by Jumah Yaaqob Al Kaabi, QatarEnergy LNG Offshore Installation Manager – North, and Abdulaziz Alyafei, QatarEnergy LNG Offshore Installation Manager – South.

“These awards celebrate the exceptional performance, innovation, and teamwork shown by QatarEnergy LNG's asset teams,” said Hamid.

“Their achievements in safety and operational excellence set a strong example in the LNG industry.”

“When QatarEnergy LNG succeeds, we succeed – congratulations to the winning teams on this well-earned recognition. We're incredibly proud of the strong history we've built with QatarEnergy LNG over the years and look forward to marking many more accomplishments and milestones as our partnership continues to grow,” he added.

Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani, CEO of QatarEnergy LNG, highlighted the significance of this achievement:“We are proud to receive this recognition from ExxonMobil Qatar, one of our deeply valued partners in the LNG industry. This honour is a testament to the exceptional performance of our teams and their uncompromising dedication and pursuit of operational and safety excellence.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to these teams and, together, we look forward to continued success and collaboration with ExxonMobil Qatar in the future,” he added.