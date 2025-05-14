Qatar Participates In Ministerial-Level Meeting Of Economic And Social Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Deputy Undersecretary for Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Finance, Dr Saud bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, headed the delegation of the State of Qatar participating in the meeting of the Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level, in preparation for the Arab Development Summit.

The meeting was held in Baghdad, Republic of Iraq.

The agenda of this session included a number of important items, such as the review of the Secretary-General's report on joint Arab economic and social development efforts, support for the development needs plan and infrastructure projects in the Republic of Yemen, a project to support and shelter families displaced by war within the Palestinian territories, developments regarding the Greater Arab Free Trade Area and the Arab Customs Union, in addition to Arab preparations for the Second World Summit for Social Development, which is scheduled to be hosted in Doha in November 2025. Other economic and social issues are also included on the agenda.

It is worth noting that the meeting serves as a preparatory step for the Development Summit scheduled to be held on 17 May 2025 in the Republic of Iraq.

