Cabinet Approves MOI's Proposed Amendment To Hayya Platform

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting, held on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan.

Following the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi stated the following:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda, where it was informed of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law on combating doping in sports. The draft law aims to establish a comprehensive legislative framework to combat doping in sports in the State of Qatar, in accordance with the provisions of the International Convention Against Doping in Sports.

The Cabinet gave - in principle - approval to a draft law amending certain provisions of Law No. 23 of 2006 on the Legal Practice Law, and to present a draft on the "Sharek" platform for a period of seven days to express any views and observations regarding it. The preparation of a draft law by the Ministry of Justice comes as a first step within an integrated plan that the ministry is working on, in coordination with the relevant authorities, to comprehensively update the legal organization of the legal profession, and within the framework of the ministry's strategy aimed at raising the efficiency of legal work in the country and contributing to strengthening the legal and practical capabilities of all components of the justice system in the country, in addition to harmonizing the provisions of the law with the provisions of Amiri Decree No. 3 of 2025 on the organizational structure of the Ministry of Justice in a manner that meets the requirements of state litigation lawyers to enable them to carry out their duties in representing ministries and other government agencies, public bodies and institutions before judicial authorities at home and abroad.

The Cabinet also approved the draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Decision No. 12 of 2024 on the Establishment of a Permanent Committee for Managing Visitor Entry to the State of Qatar (Hayya Platform). The draft decision, prepared by the Ministry of Interior, aims to expand the committee's mandate, with the goal of attracting targeted groups with distinguished residencies and facilitating their entry and residence procedures in the country. These groups include investors, property owners, entrepreneurs, and individuals with talents in the fields of technology, science, creativity, sports, culture, and the arts.

The Cabinet approved the draft Cabinet decision on the employment system for state lawyers. The draft resolution, which was prepared by the Ministry of Justice, comes within the framework of redefining the procedures for appointing state lawyers and organizing their employment affairs in a manner that is consistent with the tasks assigned to them in light of the competencies stipulated by Amiri Decision No. 3 of 2025 on the organizational structure of the Ministry of Justice.

The Cabinet also approved the draft Cabinet decision on procedures for initiating lawsuits related to government agencies. The draft resolution, prepared by the Ministry of Justice, comes within the framework of the national initiative to develop justice systems aimed at achieving prompt justice. It aims to regulate the procedures for managing lawsuits filed by or against government agencies, establish appropriate legal foundations for activating reconciliation and settlement initiatives, and create an effective and appropriate legal framework for utilizing the services of law firms in accordance with the latest methods.

The Cabinet approved a draft agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Italian Republic on security cooperation in the field of securing the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, a draft agreement between the governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Benin on regulating the employment of workers from the Republic of Benin in the State of Qatar, in addition to a draft cooperation agreement between the two governments in the field of higher education and scientific research, as well as a draft memorandum of understanding on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates between governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Benin.

The Cabinet also approved the draft core contribution agreement to support the core budget of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for the years 2025-2026 between the Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the draft core contribution agreement between QFFD and the World Health Organization (WHO) for the years 2025-2026, and the draft letter of intent between the government of the State of Qatar and the WHO regarding the Qatar cooperation strategy 2024-2030.

The Cabinet wrapped up its meeting by reviewing the results of the work of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking for 2024, and a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar's delegation, headed by HE Minister of Commerce and Industry, in the Qatari-Russian Business Forum.