Road To Airport Closed Until 5Pm, Travellers Advised To Use Doha Metro: HIA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport has advised travellers to use the Doha Metro today, May 14, 2025, due to temporary road closures affecting access to and from the airport.



In an alert on its social media, HIA announced,"Due to temporary road closure to and from Hamad International Airport till 5pm today, we advise visitors and passengers to use the metro for smooth travel journey."

HIA also assured travellers that the metro is fully operational and connected to the terminal.

