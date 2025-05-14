Parliament Calls On International Community To Recognize 1944 Deportation Of Crimean Tatars As Genocide

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed a resolution urging international partners to honor the memory of the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide and to work together to stop Russia's ongoing violations of Crimean Tatars' rights and freedoms.

As reported by Ukrinform, citing the live broadcast of the parliamentary session by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko of the European Solidarity faction on YouTub , the resolution-Legislative Initiative No. 13272-was supported by 310 MPs.

In its appeal, the Verkhovna Rada called on foreign governments, parliaments, international organizations, and parliamentary assemblies to recognize the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide and to unite in efforts to counter Russia's continued oppression of the Crimean Tatar people.

Additionally, the parliament urged international partners to participate in the annual commemoration on May 18, condemn the crimes of the Soviet totalitarian regime that devastated the Crimean Tatar identity, and increase pressure on Russia to comply fully with international law and withdraw from all occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea.

The resolution highlights key priorities, including ending repressions in Crimea, advancing participation in the Crimean Platform, lifting the unlawful ban on the Mejlis, fostering the development of the Crimean Tatar language and culture, securing the release of political prisoners, addressing the consequences of occupation, preserving the environment, supporting Crimean Tatar studies in the world, promoting Ukraine's European integration, and strengthening security in the Black Sea region.

The adoption of this resolution is expected to contribute to the commemoration of the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide, expand international recognition of the tragic events of 1944 as genocide, and reinforce global efforts to halt Russia's ongoing violations of Crimean Tatars' rights and freedoms.