G7 Ambassadors Meet With Ukrainian Parliamentary Opposition Leaders
During the meetings, G7 diplomats held separate discussions with Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party; Petro Poroshenko, head of the European Solidarity party; and Kira Rudyk, leader of the Voice party, according to Ukrinform.
“G7 Ambassadors met with heads of Ukraine's opposition parties for an insightful exchange on achieving a just and lasting peace, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and the vital role of continued international support and good governance in securing Ukraine's future,” the diplomats said following each meeting.
As reported by Ukrinform, the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group for Ukraine joined UNESCO in Ukraine and Ukrainian journalists to celebrate World Press Freedom Day.
