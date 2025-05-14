G7 Ambassadors Meet With Ukrainian Parliamentary Opposition Leaders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ambassadors from the Group of Seven (G7) nations met with leaders of Ukraine's parliamentary opposition to discuss prospects for a just peace, the country's Euro-Atlantic integration, and ongoing international support.

During the meetings, G7 diplomats held separate discussions with Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna party; Petro Poroshenko, head of the European Solidarity party; and Kira Rudyk, leader of the Voice party, according to Ukrinform.

“G7 Ambassadors met with heads of Ukraine's opposition parties for an insightful exchange on achieving a just and lasting peace, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and the vital role of continued international support and good governance in securing Ukraine's future,” the diplomats said following each meeting.

