Azerbaijan Strengthens Its Global South Outreach With Zimbabwe At Forefront

For nearly 35 years, the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, pursuing an independent policy within the framework of the United Nations Charter as well as the norms and principles of international law, has prioritized the establishment and sustainable development of friendly relations with countries around the world based on mutual respect and trust as part of its multi-vector foreign policy. In particular, during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement-an organization second in size only to the UN General Assembly and comprising 120 countries-opportunities arose for establishing closer and more comprehensive cooperation with third-world countries.

As such, the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, established on November 26, 2021, under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, played a practical role in deepening inter-parliamentary relations among member states. Within this framework, one of the countries where Azerbaijan's governmental and parliamentary ties have advanced significantly is the Republic of Zimbabwe, located in southern Africa.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Zimbabwe were officially established on October 24, 2008, with the signing of a Protocol on the establishment of diplomatic ties. There are opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, and humanitarian spheres. Both states support each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity within international organizations, especially within the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement.

During Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement from 2019 to 2023, relations with Zimbabwe intensified. Zimbabwe's President paid his first visit to Azerbaijan in 2019. On January 19 of that year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe met with President Ilham Aliyev during a working visit to Azerbaijan. This meeting was significant in terms of the development of political relations and the identification of cooperation prospects in various fields.

As a reflection of Azerbaijan's commitment to multicultural values and tolerance, Zimbabwe was represented at the ministerial level at the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement's COVID-19 Contact Group held in Baku on March 2, 2023, initiated by Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, another interaction between the heads of state took place on November 10, 2024, during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29). This meeting focused on expanding cooperation across broader areas, including energy, renewable energy, and the promotion of the green economy.

It should be noted that the“Global South” platform, proposed by Azerbaijan during COP29 to reflect the interests of developing countries, was positively received by Zimbabwe. There were extensive discussions on joint efforts to support climate justice, a just energy transition, and the goals of the Universal Declaration for Sustainable Development.

Inter-parliamentary relations with Zimbabwe have also become more active in recent years. Notably, during COP29, a meeting between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Zimbabwean parliaments within the framework of the Inter-Parliamentary Union played a practical role in deepening relations.

Additionally, the Azerbaijan–Zimbabwe Inter-Parliamentary Working Group operating within the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan is of special importance for expanding cooperation between the two parliaments, exchanging experiences, and promoting mutual support in legislative matters.

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has also expressed interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan and has contributed to strengthening ties through mutual visits. Under the instruction of the Speaker of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, an official delegation-including myself-paid an official visit to Zimbabwe from May 4 to 8, 2025, marking a new stage in the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

Zimbabwe's interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan, along with reciprocal invitations and joint initiatives within the Non-Aligned Movement, shows that the future of these relations is promising. In particular, the growing prominence of the“Global South” initiative on the international agenda positively impacts Azerbaijan–Zimbabwe cooperation.

As a proactive country championing peace, security, and a more just and prosperous life for all peoples, Azerbaijan is determined to amplify the voices of developing countries, including Zimbabwe, on the international stage. This demonstrates that the relationship will deepen not only at the governmental and parliamentary levels but also in economic, cultural, and humanitarian dimensions.

Mazahir Afandiyev, the author, is a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament