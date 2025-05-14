Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy Amir Receives Islamic Org. For Medical Sciences' Head, Officials

2025-05-14 07:08:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday head and board of trustees of the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences' (IOMS) on the occasion of their visit to the country to partake in the 14 IOMS conference on May 14-17.
The conference will be held under the auspices of His Highness the Crown Prince.
Present at the meeting were Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, and undersecretary for foreign affairs Mazen Al-Issa. (end)
