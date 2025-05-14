403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Deputy Amir Receives Islamic Org. For Medical Sciences' Head, Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday head and board of trustees of the Islamic Organization for Medical Sciences' (IOMS) on the occasion of their visit to the country to partake in the 14 IOMS conference on May 14-17.
The conference will be held under the auspices of His Highness the Crown Prince.
Present at the meeting were Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, and undersecretary for foreign affairs Mazen Al-Issa. (end)
gta
The conference will be held under the auspices of His Highness the Crown Prince.
Present at the meeting were Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, and undersecretary for foreign affairs Mazen Al-Issa. (end)
gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment