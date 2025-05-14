403
EU Commission President: Albania Belongs In EU
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 14 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed on Wednesday that Albania deserved its place within the European Union, praising the significant progress the country has made on the path of European reforms.
Her remarks came as she congratulated Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on his victory in securing a fourth term in office.
In a message posted on the platform X, von der Leyen said, "Dear Edi Rama, congratulations on your electoral victory! Under your leadership, Albania has made great progress toward our union."
She added, "Let's keep working closely together on EU reforms. Albania belongs in the EU!"
Von der Leyen also expressed her anticipation of visiting the Albanian capital, Tirana, on Thursday to personally congratulate Rama.
According to the official final results released by Albania's Central Election Commission at midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Rama, won more than 52 percent of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary elections. With this result, Rama secures an unprecedented fourth term in office.
The European Union continues to support the accession path of Western Balkan countries to the bloc, as part of ongoing efforts to promote stability and democratic reforms in the region. (end)
