403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Anadolu: Erdogan Participates Remotely In Meeting With US, Saudi, Syrian Leaders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday participated remotely in a meeting with top leaders from the US, Saudi Arabia and Syria, the official Turkish news agency Anadolu reported.
The meeting, held in the Saudi capital Riyadh, included US President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Saud and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, with Erdogan joining virtually from Turkiye, Anadolu said.
During the meeting, Erdogan expressed Ankara's desire to see Syria stable and prosperous, able to collaborate with its regional neighbors and poses no threat to them, noting Turkiye's ongoing efforts to achieve this goal.
Erdogan affirmed Turkiye's continuing support for Damascus' fight "against terrorist groups, particularly the so-called "Islamic state" (also known as Daesh).
On US President Trump's decision this week to lift sanctions on Syria, Erdogan said the step carries historic importance, saying it could set an example for other powers that still impose curbs on Damascus and could pave the way for investment opportunities in various sectors in Syria.
Decrying the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan stressed Turkiye's continued efforts to end the violence, adding that the time has come to end the suffering in the Palestinian enclave.
On the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan called for a ceasefire and peace negotiations, reiterating Ankara's commitment to do everything possible to support peace efforts. (end)
aas
The meeting, held in the Saudi capital Riyadh, included US President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad Bin Salman Al-Saud and Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, with Erdogan joining virtually from Turkiye, Anadolu said.
During the meeting, Erdogan expressed Ankara's desire to see Syria stable and prosperous, able to collaborate with its regional neighbors and poses no threat to them, noting Turkiye's ongoing efforts to achieve this goal.
Erdogan affirmed Turkiye's continuing support for Damascus' fight "against terrorist groups, particularly the so-called "Islamic state" (also known as Daesh).
On US President Trump's decision this week to lift sanctions on Syria, Erdogan said the step carries historic importance, saying it could set an example for other powers that still impose curbs on Damascus and could pave the way for investment opportunities in various sectors in Syria.
Decrying the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan stressed Turkiye's continued efforts to end the violence, adding that the time has come to end the suffering in the Palestinian enclave.
On the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdogan called for a ceasefire and peace negotiations, reiterating Ankara's commitment to do everything possible to support peace efforts. (end)
aas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment