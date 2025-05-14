403
EU Court Annuls Decision To Withhold Von Der Leyen-Pfizer Text Messages
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May (KUNA) -- The General Court of the European Union annulled on Wednesday a decision by the European Commission that had rejected a request by a journalist from The New York Times to access text messages exchanged between Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
The messages in question were allegedly exchanged between 1st January 2021 and 11 May 2022 during negotiations for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.
Journalist Matina Stevis of The New York Times submitted the request under the EU regulation on public access to documents, seeking the release of text messages exchanged between von der Leyen and Bourla.
The Commission denied the request, arguing that it did not possess such documents.
However, both the journalist and the newspaper challenged the decision before the EU General Court.
In its ruling, the court annulled the Commission's decision, stating that the Commission had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove the non-existence or non-possession of the requested messages.
The court noted that the Commission's responses during the legal proceedings were based on assumptions or on inconsistent and imprecise information.
The court emphasized that the Commission cannot merely claim it does not hold the requested documents but must offer credible explanations that enable both the public and the court to understand why the documents are unavailable.
Furthermore, the court found that the Commission failed to provide "reasonable" justification for considering the text messages-related to a transaction as significant as the procurement of vaccines during a global pandemic-as unimportant or not subject to institutional retention and follow-up.
In an official response following the ruling, the European Commission stated that it takes note of the General Court's decision concerning the access to documents request. The Commission added that it will carefully study the ruling and will issue a new decision with a more detailed explanation.
The Commission also stressed that the court did not challenge its existing document registration policy, which aims to ensure the integrity of institutional records and full transparency by making important documents available to EU citizens. (end)

