US Pres. Leaves Riyadh, Heads To Qatar Within Mideast Tour


2025-05-14 07:08:05
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump left Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday heading to the Qatari capital Doha on his second leg of his Middle East tour.
He was seen off at the airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.
Trump's next and final stop of his tour would be the UAE. (end)
