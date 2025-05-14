Panda Politics: Zoos Have Always Been Ideological

MENAFN - Asia Times) President Donald Trump's sweeping range of more than 130 executive orders and other decisions aim to upend everything from long-standing immigration policy to the control of a performing arts center .

But so far, zoos are not among the many issues the Trump administration has focused on.

That might no longer be the case. Trump issued an executive order on March 27, 2025, to restore“truth and sanity” at federal history sites.

“Over the past decade, Americans have witnessed a concerted and widespread effort to rewrite our Nation's history,” Trump wrote in the executive order ,“replacing facts with a distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.”

As a corrective, he instructed Vice President JD Vance to ferret out“improper ideology” at the Smithsonian Institution , a group of museums and research centers created and funded by the federal government.

The executive order also applied to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., which has been part of the Smithsonian .

For Trump's critics, the suggestion that zoos might be indoctrinating visitors was absurd. NBC“Late Night” host Seth Meyers joked about the executive order on his show on April 2, characterizing it as evidence of an authoritarian personality.

“Seriously, what the hell is 'improper' ideology at the zoo? Trump is starting to get into weird dictator s-,” Meyers said.

Meyers' astonishment should come as no surprise. Zoos go to great lengths to portray themselves as scientifically objective and politically neutral.

Yet as a scholar of wars' effects on American culture and society, I know that zoos have always been ideological, sending subtle – and not so subtle – messages about topics that have little to do with animals.