Experience 'Flavorful Bangladesh' At Intercontinental Dhaka

Dhaka: With the support of bKash and in collaboration with the Harnet Foundation, InterContinental Dhaka is set to host“Flavorful Bangladesh”, a vibrant festival celebrating the rich tapestry of Bangladeshi gastronomy, art, and culture. The event will take place from 15 to 24 May 2025, inviting guests to immerse themselves in an extraordinary sensory experience at the iconic InterContinental Dhaka.

Press Meet Highlights:

A press meet was held on 13 May 2025 at InterContinental Dhaka to announce the festival. Notable attendees included: Olivier Loreaux, Acting General Manager, InterContinental Dhaka, Kaidul Arefin, Representative, bKash, Alisha Pradhan, Chief Curator, Harnet Fine Arts, Bayezid Al Hasan, Managing Director and CEO, Probashir Helicopter. They were joined by members of the media and partner organizations.

A Culinary Journey Across 8 Divisions:

Hosted at Elements Global Dining, the festival will feature a regional food showcase representing all eight divisions of Bangladesh. Guests can enjoy:

Chattogram – Mezbani Beef

Dhaka – Kacchi Biryani

Barishal – Ilish Paturi

Khulna – Chui Jhal Beef

Mymensingh – Doi Jhal Boal Fish

Rajshahi – Chicken Curry with Green Mango

Rangpur – Bhuna Khichuri

Sylhet – Satkora Chicken







In addition, a special B-Cuisine fusion menu will be presented, featuring innovative dishes such as:

Shatamul Beef

Chingri Bhuna Saganaki

Chicken Bhuna with Mushroom Fricassée and many more delightful surprises.

For dessert lovers, a curated platter of traditional Bangladeshi sweets and pithas awaits, including Patishapta, Pakan Pitha, Puli Pitha, Shahi Jorda, Falooda, Rasgolla, and Rasmalai.

Art, Craft & Culture in Harmony:

The cultural dimension of the festival is enriched by live painting sessions from renowned artists such as:

> Monirul Islam

> Farida Zaman

> Murad Yunus

> Jamal Ahmed

> Dr. Mohammad Iqbal

> Ahmed Shamsuddoha

> Sheikh Afzal

> Abdus Sattar

> Biren Som

> Abdus Shakur Shah







and over 40 celebrated Bangladeshi artists, curated and presented by Harnet Foundation and Harnet Fine Arts.

The event will also feature exhibitions of handmade local crafts and daily live cultural performances by local talents every evening.

Exciting Raffle and Helicopter Ride by Probashir Helicopter

Attendees can participate in a raffle draw, with the chance to win a scenic helicopter ride, courtesy of Probashir Helicopter.

Buffet Dinner Price: BDT 9,200++

Special Offer:

Pay via bKash or partner banks and enjoy Buy 1 Get 3 buffet promotion!

Don't miss the chance to indulge and win big.

Reservation: +8801713047698

-N