Boardwalktech Appoints Miles Ravitz Of IBM To Advisory Board

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK) (OTCQB: BWLKF ) Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech" or the "Company"), the leading Intelligent Information Platform company, announces the appointment of Miles Ravitz to the Company's corporate advisory board. Mr. Ravitz is an executive with Promontory Financial Group, a business unit of IBM Consulting, and is expected to act as both an advisor and liaison between Boardwalktech and its customer prospects. This move is part of Boardwalk's broader strategy to secure partnerships with leading technology and professional services organizations, and to continue strengthening the risk and compliance benefits of Boardwalk offerings in order to close new license deals with financial institutions.

Mr. Ravitz brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, with a focus on risk management, regulatory compliance, quantitative finance, and digital transformation. In addition to his current role with IBM Promontory, Mr. Ravitz has held several other senior roles throughout his career, including Managing Consultant at Capgemini, Regional Director at Falcon Technology Systems, and Portfolio Manager at MBF Clearing Corporation. As Boardwalktech continues to expand its presence in the financial services sector, Mr. Ravitz's experience and industry connections will be instrumental in supporting the Company's growth and innovation.

"Miles brings invaluable expertise in risk management, governance, and strategy to Boardwalktech," said Andrew Duncan, CEO of Boardwalktech. "His deep understanding of regulatory and compliance frameworks combined with his program management acumen and extensive financial services relationships will play a key role in advancing both our market position and product evolution. On behalf of Boardwalktech's management and Board of Directors, I welcome Miles to our Advisory Board."

"Coming from a background of advising financial services institutions, I know firsthand about the significant risks these organizations face and the complexity of evolving regulatory expectations," said Mr. Ravitz. "Without the proper controls provided by solutions like those from Boardwalktech, organizations are exposed to potential compliance failures and operational breakdowns. And to be clear, these are problems that extend well beyond the financial services sector, positioning Boardwalktech and its partners to address these risks across industries. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and relationships with Boardwalktech to contribute to its continued success."

About Boardwalktech Software Corp.

Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at .

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of the Company is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated February 25, 2025. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

