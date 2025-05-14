Fiction Profits Academy Equips 15,000 Students For Self-Publishing Success

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fiction Profits Academy offers a system to help students launch and scale their fiction publishing careers-even if they've never written a book before. Students learn to leverage tools like AI and ghostwriters to create engaging books, then become savvy Amazon sellers equipped to create passive income from eBooks.

Fiction Profit Academy's online course teaches students to use AI to generate book ideas and create brilliant book covers for fiction genres, including romance, sci-fi, thriller, and fantasy. It also teaches students how to conduct automated market research, find and manage ghostwriters, master Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing platform, build an unstoppable brand, and optimize royalties. In addition to the online course, Fiction Profits Academy offers group coaching , one-on-one mentorship, and a vibrant online support community.

"I am thrilled to reach this milestone and know that this program has empowered 15,000 people to build extraordinary businesses through storytelling," said Karla Marie. "My goal with Fiction Profits Academy's program is to level the playing field for anyone who wants to build a thriving business in self-publishing. It requires no writing experience, very little startup capital, no physical inventory, and no in-house employees, but it opens up endless possibilities for those who take advantage of its tried-and-true systems."

Karla Marie stepped into the eBook publishing space to ditch the demanding hours and pace of the music business. She has since published more than 60 fiction novels, earned hundreds of thousands of dollars each year, and gained the financial freedom to stay home and raise her son while working at the pace and place of her choosing. She believes that the Kindle eBook market is full of limitless earning opportunities that students can tap into with the right systems.

Fiction Profits Academy has an Excellent rating on Trustpilot , with nearly 2,200 5-star reviews. Karla Marie has been featured in USA Today, Female First, Forbes, and Digital Journal. Fiction Profits Academy is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. To learn more, visit .

