Innoviz Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
|
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$
|
17,390
|
$
|
7,057
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
(10,408)
|
|
(8,354)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
|
6,982
|
|
(1,297)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
14,830
|
|
23,845
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
1,721
|
|
2,400
|
General and administrative
|
|
4,455
|
|
5,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
21,006
|
|
31,689
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(14,024)
|
|
(32,986)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income, net
|
|
1,416
|
|
2,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxes on income
|
|
(12,608)
|
|
(30,085)
|
Taxes on income
|
|
(34)
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(12,642)
|
$
|
(30,138)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
$
|
(0.18)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
|
|
185,534,529
|
|
165,666,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
13,369
|
$
|
25,365
|
|
Short-term restricted cash
|
|
16
|
|
16
|
|
Bank deposits
|
|
62,842
|
|
30,628
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
9,172
|
|
11,955
|
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
17,661
|
|
6,043
|
|
Inventory
|
|
1,704
|
|
1,905
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
3,867
|
|
6,707
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
108,631
|
|
82,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restricted deposits
|
|
2,598
|
|
2,725
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
23,214
|
|
23,432
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
22,598
|
|
23,194
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
83
|
|
79
|
|
Total long-term assets
|
|
48,493
|
|
49,430
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
157,124
|
$
|
132,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
$
|
5,039
|
$
|
8,813
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
1,218
|
|
274
|
|
Employees and payroll accruals
|
|
8,873
|
|
8,722
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
5,905
|
|
5,631
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
4,257
|
|
4,330
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
25,292
|
|
27,770
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
24,029
|
|
25,264
|
|
Warrants liability
|
|
38
|
|
86
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
24,067
|
|
25,350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares of no-par value
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
850,452
|
|
808,974
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(742,687)
|
|
(730,045)
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
107,765
|
|
78,929
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
157,124
|
$
|
132,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(12,642)
|
$
|
(30,138)
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,377
|
|
2,495
|
Remeasurement of warrants liability
|
|
(48)
|
|
(86)
|
Change in accrued interest on bank deposits
|
|
(337)
|
|
(787)
|
Change in marketable securities
|
|
(62)
|
|
(158)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
4,754
|
|
6,510
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain), net
|
|
154
|
|
(46)
|
Change in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
2,129
|
|
2,170
|
Change in trade receivables, net
|
|
(11,618)
|
|
7,058
|
Change in inventory
|
|
201
|
|
(144)
|
Change in operating lease assets and liabilities, net
|
|
(712)
|
|
(580)
|
Change in trade payables
|
|
(3,577)
|
|
(2,067)
|
Change in accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
523
|
|
(835)
|
Change in employees and payroll accruals
|
|
154
|
|
1,106
|
Change in deferred revenues
|
|
944
|
|
(6,367)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(18,760)
|
|
(21,869)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(1,915)
|
|
(1,149)
|
Investment in bank deposits
|
|
(44,300)
|
|
(14,000)
|
Withdrawal of bank deposits
|
|
12,500
|
|
25,000
|
Investment in restricted deposits
|
|
-
|
|
(67)
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
|
(14,892)
|
|
(938)
|
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
|
|
17,737
|
|
895
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
(30,870)
|
|
9,741
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance cost
|
|
37,596
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
|
142
|
|
42
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
37,738
|
|
42
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
|
|
(104)
|
|
74
|
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
(11,996)
|
|
(12,012)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
|
|
25,381
|
|
26,336
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
|
$
|
13,385
|
$
|
14,324
Logo:
SOURCE Innoviz TechnologiesWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment