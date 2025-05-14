COLLPLANT BIOTECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS
REHOVOT, Israel, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: CLGN ), a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company developing innovative technologies and products based on its non-animal-derived, rhCollagen for tissue regeneration and medical aesthetics, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, before the opening of the U.S. financial markets.
About CollPlant
CollPlant is a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company ushering in a new era of medical solutions with a focus on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, tissue repair and medical aesthetics. The Company's products are based on its rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant-based genetic engineering technology. These products address indications for the diverse fields of tissue repair, aesthetics, and organ manufacturing.
In 2021, CollPlant entered into a development and global commercialization agreement for dermal and soft tissue fillers with Allergan, an AbbVie company, the global leader in the dermal filler market.
For more information about CollPlant, visit
Contacts:
CollPlant:
Eran Rotem
Deputy CEO & CFO
Tel: +972-73-2325600
Email: [email protected]
Investors:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]
Logo:
SOURCE CollPlantWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment