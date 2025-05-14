Grand Boulevard Names Jenny Taylor As General Manager

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Tayor will assume oversight of all operations at the 52-acre mixed-use property, founded in 2003 and located in the heart of the Walton County, just off iconic CR 30A, and between Pensacola and Panama City. Grand Boulevard has more than 775,000 square feet of retail space including 15 restaurants, three hotels, and class A professional office space.

"This beautiful and inspirational property has much to be proud of and I'm excited to be a part of the next chapter in her story," said Taylor. "The location of the center is perfect in perspective as the proximity to the natural environment of emerald waters and forested oasis makes this place very special."

With an extensive background in business development, real estate management, leasing support and marketing, Taylor has shown herself to be a highly effective leader who builds strong relationships with tenants, stakeholders, while driving asset value and customer experience.

"Given the current tenant mix, where the future for the center is headed, as well as the connection to the local community makes Grand Boulevard the perfect fit for me," said Taylor.

Taylor and her family previously referred to Walton County beaches as "like a second home," since she was married to her husband, Roger, in Santa Rosa Beach little more than 20 years ago.

"I watched as Grand Boulevard came out of the ground, as well as other developments in the area," said the newly transplanted Texan. "We are excited to call this place home."

Home to a dynamic beach lifestyle, Walton County is one of the most affluent counties in the state of Florida, and part of the South Walton beach communities, often referred to as the "Hamptons of the South."

Now calling paradise home, Taylor, husband Roger and their son, Spencer, have located to the burgeoning Freeport area. Son Spencer will graduate from Freeport High School this May. Older sons, Cameron and Carter, remained in Texas pursuing their careers.

Taylor enjoys friends coming to visit at the beach, as well as cooking and spending time with their four-legged furry friends, Lilly, Lainey and Foxy.

About Grand Boulevard

