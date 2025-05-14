US Blocks Pakistan Journalist's Question Accusing PM Modi Of 'Not Welcoming' Ceasefire

MENAFN - Live Mint) At a recent US State Department briefing, a Pakistani journalist's attempt to question the United States on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged opposition to de-escalation talks between India and Pakistan was firmly shut down. The exchange took place on Tuesday, amid heightened international attention on the ceasefire brokered between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

| 'American papa ne war rukwa di kya?' Congress on India-Pak ceasefire

The journalist began by portraying President Donald Trump as a“peace messiah” who had successfully mediated the ceasefire. He claimed that while Pakistan welcomed Trump 's efforts, India's Prime Minister Modi had not shown similar enthusiasm. The reporter asked Tommy Pigott, the US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson:

“Pakistan welcomed President Trump's efforts for bringing the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and they believe that President Trump could win a Nobel Peace Prize if he were to bring peace between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue. But Prime Minister Modi did not welcome this effort... Does that disappoint this building at all, the attitude of Narendra Modi of not welcoming this peace deal?”

| India, Pakistan's new diplomatic move: Top 10 points

Pigott declined to engage with the question about Modi's attitude , instead reiterating America's focus on the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement itself. He stated:

“That is what we are happy to see. That's where our focus remains. And we want to see a ceasefire be maintained, and we want to encourage direct communication. That is our focus here. Our focus is the ceasefire.”

He emphasised the importance of sustained dialogue between India and Pakista , urging the two nations to pursue peace:

“India and Pakistan should maintain direct communication and we urge the two nuclear-powered neighbours to choose the path of peace.”

| Trump repeats India-Pak ceasefire claims, says 'let's not trade nukes...'

Despite President Trump's public claims of having brokered the ceasefire, New Delhi has maintained that the initiative was prompted by a request from Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) to his Indian counterpart, following India's strikes. According to Indian officials, Pakistan's request for an immediate truce was driven by desperation rather than diplomatic intervention by the US.

On the topic of the Nobel Peace Prize , Pigott described President Trump as a“peacemaker”:

“He's a peacemaker. He values peace. He's also a dealmaker, and he has shown that again and again and again in terms of both pursuing an America First agenda but also pursuing peace and wanting to see peace and conflicts come to an end.”

| India, Pak DGMOs agree on troop cut, no firing across LoC

Undeterred, the Pakistani journalist pressed further, questioning whether Trump had concerns over India's use of Israeli-made drones during Operation Sindoor . The reporter suggested that while Trump aims to foster unity among Jews, Muslims, and Christians through the Abraham Accords, the deployment of Israeli drones might complicate relations between Pakistan and Israel.

Once again, Pigott sidestepped the query, reiterating Washington's singular focus on the ceasefire and direct communication:

“Our focus is only on ceasefire and direct communication between the parties,” he insisted, adding that Trump's interest lies in resolving conflicts globally.