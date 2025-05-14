403
Pagbank Posts Steady Q12025 Profit Growth, Initiates Landmark Dividend Payout
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) PagBank (NYSE: PAGS), a Brazilian hybrid fintech and digital banking leader, reported a 6% annual recurring net income rise to R$554 million ($97 million) for Q1 2025, narrowly missing analyst forecasts of R$558.9 million ($98 million).
The firm announced its inaugural dividend payout on May 13 alongside robust credit growth and tightened capital management, signaling maturation in Latin America 's competitive digital finance sector.
Quarterly net revenue jumped 13% to R$4.9 billion ($860 million), powered by a 34% expansion in secured credit offerings to R$3.7 billion ($649 million) and a 16% increase in payment processing volume to R$129 billion ($22.6 billion).
Earnings per share grew 14% to R$1.72 ($0.30), keeping pace with management's 11%-15% annual target. Shareholders will receive $0.14 per share totaling R$250 million ($44 million) on June 6, complemented by R$353 million ($62 million) in completed share buybacks since August 2024.
CFO Artur Schunck linked the capital return strategy to R$83 billion ($14.6 billion) in client deposits and a Basel III capital adequacy ratio of 27.4%, down from 33.2% year-over-year as lending accelerated.
Operational metrics showed banking segment gross profit vaulting 85% to R$409 million ($72 million), countering a 4% dip in payments profitability. Total funding rose 27% to R$40.4 billion ($7.1 billion), with interbank deposits climbing 58% to R$7.3 billion ($1.3 billion).
PagBank 2025 Outlook
The company's loan book reached R$46 billion ($8.1 billion), dominated by payroll loans comprising 85% of exposure. Unsecured products like overdrafts contracted 27% annually, reflecting tighter risk controls.
PagBank's registered user base held at 32 million, with active clients inching up to 17.7 million. Financial costs surged 42% to R$1.2 billion ($210 million) amid Brazil's 10.75% benchmark interest rate, prompting Schunck to tie potential earnings upgrades to central bank policy shifts.
The firm plans R$2.2-2.4 billion ($386–421 million) in 2025 investments targeting rural fintech and AI-driven credit models, balancing shareholder rewards with expansion in a market where 45 million adults remain unbanked.
PagBank's stock showed muted reaction, closing flat as investors balanced dividend prospects against margin pressures in a high-rate economy.
The results underscore the firm's transition from payment processor to full-service bank, with banking revenue up 59% annually to R$582 million ($102 million), even as checking account balances slipped 5% quarterly to R$10.3 billion ($1.8 billion).
