Antibody Conjugate Oligonucleotide Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035: CRISPR/Cas9 Integration With Oligonucleotide Conjugates Opens New Avenues In Gene Therapy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global antibody conjugate oligonucleotide market is on track for significant growth, driven by increased demand for targeted therapies in oncology, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders, along with advances in genetic medicine. By 2035, the market is projected to expand exponentially due to the rise of oligonucleotide-based therapies and innovation in gene editing technologies. Key players like Avidity Biosciences and AstraZeneca are leading advancements, particularly in North America, with strategic collaborations and investments. However, high development costs remain a challenge.

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Conjugate Oligonucleotide Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Oligonucleotide Type, Target Disease, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody conjugate oligonucleotide market is positioned for significant expansion, propelled by increasing demand for targeted therapies and advancements in genetic medicine. The market is expected to grow in 2024 as research into monoclonal antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates intensifies, especially in fields like oncology, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders. By 2035, the market could experience exponential growth, driven by the adoption of oligonucleotide-based therapies and advances in genomic technologies, including small interfering RNA (siRNA) and antisense oligonucleotides.

The prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders remains a crucial driver. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates 18 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million deaths annually, emphasizing the need for effective targeted therapies. Companies like Ionis Pharmaceuticals demonstrate promising results with antisense oligonucleotide therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. Similarly, there's a rise in genetic disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis, increasing demand for therapies targeting the genetic causes of these diseases.

Integrating oligonucleotide conjugates with gene editing technologies like CRISPR/Cas9 is expected to propel market growth further. This fusion not only facilitates precise genetic material delivery but also targeted gene modification. Avidity Biosciences and Editas Medicine are pioneering this integration to enhance genetic therapies' delivery and efficacy, opening new possibilities for treating gene-based diseases.

One key opportunity lies in the rapid growth of personalized medicine. Genetic profiling and biomarker identification are enabling companies to develop therapies tailored to individual patients, particularly in oncology and rare genetic disorders. Dyne Therapeutics and Tallac Therapeutics are at the cutting edge of this personalized approach, crafting targeted therapies for previously untreatable conditions.

However, high development and production costs pose a challenge, particularly restricting accessibility in low-income regions. Substantial capital investment in research, development, and specialized infrastructure remains a barrier to broader adoption.

Leading companies in the market, including Avidity Biosciences, Dyne Therapeutics, Tallac Therapeutics, and AstraZeneca, are leveraging innovation, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and expansion into new therapeutic areas to boost competitiveness. Dyne's Dyn101, for example, focuses on improved muscle delivery for Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapy.

Market Segmentation:

Monoclonal antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates are leading due to their ability to provide precise therapies for complex diseases. Companies like Avidity Biosciences are advancing treatments such as AOC 1001 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, demonstrating the technology's adoption in developing targeted therapies for rare diseases.

North America to Lead the Market

North America dominates the market owing to a robust biotech ecosystem and substantial R&D investments. Key players like AstraZeneca and Ionis Pharmaceuticals are advancing gene-based treatments, with Ionis achieving a milestone in gene therapy with Spinraza for spinal muscular atrophy.

Additionally, AstraZeneca's collaboration with Ionis in oncology underscores the region's investment in biotechnology, supported by favorable regulatory environments and FDA's expedited approval processes, fostering the growth of oligonucleotide conjugate therapies.

AstraZeneca

Avidity Biosciences

Dyne Therapeutics Tallac Therapeutics

