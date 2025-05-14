Ukraine releases ceasefire request to Russia

Ukraine has criticized Russia’s recently announced 72-hour ceasefire, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany, dismissing it as a symbolic gesture rather than a genuine attempt at peace.Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the temporary truce from midnight on May 7–8 to midnight on May 10–11, following a similar initiative during the Easter holiday. In response, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that if Russia truly seeks peace, it should implement a full and immediate ceasefire. He described the announced truce as a superficial move “just for a parade.”Sibiga added that Ukraine supports a “lasting, durable, and full ceasefire,” ideally lasting at least 30 days—something Kiev claims it has consistently proposed.Earlier this year, Russia had implemented a 30-day suspension of attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure at the request of U.S. President Donald Trump. However, according to Moscow, Ukraine failed to reciprocate, despite publicly expressing support.The Russian Defense Ministry reported that although the Easter ceasefire resulted in reduced Ukrainian attacks, it was not completely upheld. Russian forces were ordered to respond only in self-defense during that period.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has argued that Moscow’s reluctance to agree to an unconditional 30-day truce proves it is not serious about peace. President Putin, however, has warned that such a pause could allow Ukraine to regroup and rearm rather than promote genuine negotiations.Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain unfeasible, citing a 2022 decree by Zelensky that bans talks with Russia as long as Putin remains in power.

MENAFN14052025000045015687ID1109547541