IGT Wins Best Casino Supply Category At 2025 G2E Asia Awards

IGT recognized for Rising Rockets Link's strong performance across Asia

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today that it won the "Best Casino Supply" category in the 2025 G2E Asia Awards. In their 16th year, the G2E Asia Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry experts and recognize excellence and innovation in Asia's gaming and entertainment industry.

"Winning the 'Best Casino Supply' category in the 2025 G2E Asia Awards was an extraordinary start to IGT's showing at G2E Asia and a direct reflection of our ongoing commitment to delivering great games and systems to our customers across the Asia-Pacific region," said Dallas Orchard, IGT Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Gaming APAC. "IGT's high-performing games such as Rising Rockets Link are helping operators diversify their gaming floors and offer popular game mechanics with a compelling presentation. I thank the many IGT employees around the world who contributed to this win and are helping fuel the Company's momentum in Asia."

IGT's Rising Rocket Link multi-level progressive ("MLP") underpinned the Company's win in the "Best Casino Supply" category. Rising Rockets Link has captivated players across Asia, quickly becoming IGT's highest-performing game in the region. The game leverages a combination of proven mechanics and strong math and is presented on the globally deployed CrystalCurveTM49 and the PeakCurveTM49 cabinets.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT ) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit .

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (775) 448-0257

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

