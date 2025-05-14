Truck1 Strengthens Industry Connections As Media Partner For INDUSTRY DAYS 2025
BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck1 has acquired media partner status for INDUSTRY DAYS 2025 , an international trade exhibition. The event will be held from 13-16 May, 2025 , at HUNGEXPO Budapest, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and buyers from across the industrial sector.
Truck1: Bridging Buyers and Sellers Worldwide
As an online machinery marketplace, Truck1 enables seamless digital connections with over 350,000 listings available to users in 82 countries . The platform's industrial equipment section features 15 diverse categories, including:
-
Food processing equipment
Machine tools
Conveyor systems
Printing & packaging machines
Industrial HVAC & refrigeration
Sellers include manufacturers and dealers from Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK. Alongside direct sales, auction listings are available, providing flexible purchasing options for buyers.
Rising Demand in Key Markets
Interest in industrial machinery on Truck1 has seen substantial growth. Over the past two years, buyer activity has quadrupled, with strong demand from Hungary, Italy, Austria, Germany, and France .
INDUSTRY DAYS 2025: Where Business and Innovation Meet
The trade fair, co-hosted with AUTOMOTIVE HUNGARY , offers a comprehensive networking hub for decision-makers and qualified professionals. There, exhibitors showcase solutions in:
-
Electrical engineering
Automation in manufacturing
Industrial logistics & robotics
Sustainable manufacturing & environmental solutions
The event draws both repeat and new participants, offering workshops and networking opportunities. It's a chance to discuss challenges, share ideas, and explore new technologies.
How This Media Partnership Creates Value
By aligning with INDUSTRY DAYS 2025, Truck1 links its global online marketplace with the live event, helping businesses connect digitally and in person.
