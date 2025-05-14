China Automotive Systems Reports 19.9% Increase In Net Sales In First Quarter Of 2025
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of USD, except share and per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
2025
|
2024
Net product sales ($11,493 and $11,360 sold to related parties for the three
|
$
167,094
|
$
139,394
Cost of products sold ($7,775 and $6,968 purchased from related parties for
|
138,509
|
115,325
Gross profit
|
28,585
|
24,069
Gain on other sales
|
1,151
|
514
Less: Operating expenses
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
4,818
|
4,073
General and administrative expenses
|
7,565
|
5,547
Research and development expenses
|
8,713
|
5,312
Total operating expenses
|
21,096
|
14,932
Income from operations
|
8,640
|
9,651
Other income, net
|
1,941
|
2,403
Interest expense
|
(483)
|
(258)
Financial income/(expense), net
|
1,978
|
(12)
Income before income tax expenses and equity in losses of affiliated
|
12,076
|
11,784
Less: Income taxes
|
2,937
|
1,743
Add: Equity in losses of affiliated companies
|
(684)
|
(777)
Net income
|
8,455
|
9,264
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
1,333
|
989
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests
|
-
|
(8)
Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders
|
$
7,122
|
$
8,267
Comprehensive income:
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
8,455
|
$
9,264
Other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss), net of tax
|
920
|
(348)
Comprehensive income
|
9,375
|
8,916
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
1,396
|
941
Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling interests
|
-
|
(8)
Comprehensive income attributable to parent company
|
$
7,979
|
$
7,967
|
|
|
Net income attributable to parent company's common shareholders per share -
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
0.24
|
$
0.27
Diluted
|
$
0.24
|
$
0.27
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -
|
|
|
Basic
|
30,170,702
|
30,185,702
Diluted
|
30,170,702
|
30,185,702
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
65,237
|
$
56,961
Pledged cash
|
46,030
|
44,863
Accounts and notes receivable, net - unrelated parties
|
305,968
|
329,275
Accounts and notes receivable, net - related parties
|
17,586
|
14,224
Inventories
|
122,440
|
112,558
Other current assets
|
39,527
|
44,757
Total current assets
|
596,788
|
602,638
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
108,079
|
103,820
Land use rights, net
|
9,276
|
8,835
Long-term investments
|
63,492
|
64,332
Other non-current assets
|
67,717
|
70,954
Total assets
|
$
845,352
|
$
850,579
|
|
|
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS'
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
$
66,724
|
$
72,566
Accounts and notes payable-unrelated parties
|
269,741
|
281,065
Accounts and notes payable-related parties
|
12,858
|
11,743
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
60,326
|
59,238
Other current liabilities
|
32,392
|
31,870
Total current liabilities
|
442,041
|
456,482
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
4,147
|
4,308
Total liabilities
|
$
446,188
|
$
460,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value – Authorized – 80,000,000 shares;
|
$
3
|
$
3
Additional paid-in capital
|
69,656
|
69,656
Retained earnings-
|
|
|
Appropriated
|
13,668
|
12,180
Unappropriated
|
295,907
|
290,273
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(13,923)
|
(14,780)
Treasury stock – 2,167,600 and 2,167,600 shares as of March 31,
|
(7,763)
|
(7,763)
Total parent company stockholders' equity
|
357,548
|
349,569
Non-controlling interests
|
41,616
|
40,220
Total stockholders' equity
|
399,164
|
389,789
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
845,352
|
$
850,579
China Automotive Systems, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of USD unless otherwise indicated)
|
|
Three months Ended March 31,
|
2025
|
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
8,455
|
$
9,264
Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,644
|
5,114
Addition/(reversal) of credit losses
|
222
|
(114)
Deferred income taxes
|
-
|
136
Equity in losses of affiliated companies
|
684
|
777
Impairment loss on property, plant and equipment
|
657
|
-
Loss on property, plant and equipment disposals
|
484
|
670
(Increase)/decrease in:
|
|
|
Accounts and notes receivable
|
20,412
|
2,335
Inventories
|
(9,729)
|
3,109
Other current assets and other non-current assets
|
1,406
|
1,091
Increase/(decrease) in:
|
|
|
Accounts and notes payable
|
(10,628)
|
(10,157)
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
954
|
96
Other current liabilities
|
529
|
(1,870)
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
18,090
|
10,451
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
Cash received from property, plant and equipment sales
|
393
|
108
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment (including
|
(10,302)
|
(4,493)
Payments to acquire intangible assets
|
-
|
(18)
Purchase of short-term investments and long-term time deposits
|
(8,733)
|
(14,534)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments
|
15,244
|
2,370
Cash received from long-term investments
|
176
|
84
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(3,222)
|
(16,483)
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
Proceeds from bank loans
|
35,464
|
34,347
Repayments of bank loans
|
(41,471)
|
(41,866)
Cash received from capital contributions of a non-controlling
|
-
|
15,504
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|
(6,007)
|
7,985
Effects of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash
|
582
|
(562)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash
|
9,443
|
1,391
Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at beginning of the period
|
101,824
|
155,194
Cash, cash equivalents and pledged cash at end of the period
|
$
111,267
|
$
156,585
SOURCE China Automotive Systems, Inc.
