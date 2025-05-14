Psych Hub Honored With 2025 Health Tech World Award For Mental Health Innovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psych Hub , the leading platform advancing evidence-based behavioral health education and care navigation, has been named the "Mental Health Innovation" winner at the 2025 Health Tech World Awards . The annual program spotlights the global technologies and organizations redefining healthcare, with Psych Hub earning top honors for its groundbreaking contributions to mental health education and care access.

Now entering its third year, the Health Tech World Awards spotlight "the brightest lights in health innovation." One prominent category is Mental Health Innovation, sponsored by Silver Buck -the UK's leading health-tech communications agency. This award recognizes solutions using technology creatively to demonstrably improve mental health awareness, treatment options, or access to care.

Judges cited Psych Hub's unmatched combination of reach, rigor, and real-world impact. The company's behavioral health care navigation platform combines a proprietary Well-Being Assessment with an AI-powered matching engine that seamlessly guides individuals to vetted therapists, peer groups, and self-help tools in minutes. Tens of thousands of clinicians stay current on best‐practice care through Psych Hub's library of 100‐plus continuing education (CE) video courses. More than 30 million consumers have also tapped the platform's free resources to better understand and address mental health, substance use, and relationship challenges.

"Our approach to innovation in mental health is about translating clinically proven treatment best practices into practical, everyday guidance for individuals and families," said Scott Healy, Psych Hub's CEO. "This award affirms our mission to connect people with the right support at the right moment and to equip clinicians with the latest proven approaches. We're honored that Health Tech World's judges saw the real-world impact our solution delivers every day."

Psych Hub thanks Health Tech World, category sponsor Silver Buck, and the judging panel for recognizing the impact it is making in enabling better mental health outcomes. Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, the company is amplifying its Find Your People campaign to connect communities with evidence‐based resources and helping consumers get to the right level of care. CEO Scott Healy will share more about Psych Hub's approach in an exclusive interview on the Health Tech World Awards website in the coming weeks.

About Psych Hub

Psych Hub is the leader in promoting access to evidence-based practices to improve outcomes across the behavioral health ecosystem. Tens of thousands of practitioners use Psych Hub's online video training to keep pace with the latest in proven treatment approaches and to earn continuing education credits across more than 100 subject areas. Over 30 million consumers have turned to Psych Hub's online educational resources when trying to help themselves or a loved one with mental health, addiction, or relationship challenges. Through Psych Hub 's behavioral health navigation platform, consumers can connect with high-quality care options across the full continuum of behavioral health needs and treatments, ranging from subclinical to clinical.

