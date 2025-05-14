Renters Spent 23.4% Of Their Incomes On Rent In April, Significantly Under The 30% Rule
|
Rank
|
Metros
|
April 2025
|
April 2025
|
Percentage
|
Maximum
|
April 2025
|
1
|
Miami-Fort
|
$2,345
|
37.9 %
|
-3.1 ppt
|
$1,857
|
1.26
|
2
|
New York-Newark-
|
$2,936
|
37.1 %
|
-0.2 ppt
|
$2,374
|
1.24
|
3
|
Los Angeles-Long
|
$2,712
|
35.6 %
|
-1.9 ppt
|
$2,285
|
1.19
|
4
|
Boston-Cambridge-
|
$2,968
|
32.6 %
|
-0.4 ppt
|
$2,732
|
1.09
|
5
|
San Diego-Chula
|
$2,669
|
31.1 %
|
-3.9 ppt
|
$2,577
|
1.04
Top 5 Most Affordable Rental Markets (0-2 Bedrooms)–April 2025
|
Rank
|
Metros
|
April 2025
|
April 2025
|
Maximum
|
April 2025 Rent
|
1
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
$994
|
16.7 %
|
$1,788
|
0.56
|
2
|
Austin-Round Rock-
|
$1,470
|
17.2 %
|
$2,560
|
0.57
|
3
|
Columbus, OH
|
$1,210
|
18.0 %
|
$2,012
|
0.60
|
4
|
Raleigh-Cary, NC
|
$1,489
|
18.2 %
|
$2,453
|
0.61
|
5
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-
|
$1,497
|
18.5 %
|
$2,421
|
0.62
Rental Markets With the Most Improved Affordability (0-2 Bedrooms)–April 2025
|
Rank
|
Metros
|
April 2025
|
April 2025
|
April 2024
|
Percentage Point
|
1
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-
|
$2,669
|
31.1 %
|
35.0 %
|
-3.9 ppt
|
2
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial,
|
$1,771
|
19.9 %
|
23.2 %
|
-3.3 ppt
|
3
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$1,512
|
22.2 %
|
25.3 %
|
-3.1 ppt
|
4
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West
|
$2,345
|
37.9 %
|
41.0 %
|
-3.1 ppt
|
5
|
Birmingham, AL
|
$1,173
|
19.6 %
|
22.2 %
|
-2.6 ppt
|
6
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|
$1,495
|
20.5 %
|
22.8 %
|
-2.3 ppt
While April rents were $293 (20.8%) above pre-pandemic 2019 levels, this growth aligns with the rise in overall consumer prices during the same six-year period. This rent increase is significantly less than the 54% surge in the median price-per-square foot of for-sale home listings over the same timeframe. The relative steadiness in rents should translate into slower shelter inflation in the months ahead, alleviating one of the biggest recent drivers of a rising price level.
Nationally Rents Decline For Another Month
Across the 50 largest metropolitan areas, the median asking rent settled at $1,699, showing a slight $5 increase from the previous month but down $29 or 1.7% from last year, and $60 below the peak reached in August 2022. Rent prices experienced a seasonal increase in April, a common trend during the spring and summer months.
An ongoing influx of new multifamily units is slowing the pace of rental increases, thereby easing pricing pressure. Consequently, the national rental vacancy rate increased to 7.1% in the first quarter of the year-the highest it has been since the third quarter of 2018. This higher vacancy rate creates a more advantageous environment for renters this spring.
National Rents by Unit Size
|
Unit Size
|
Median Rent
|
Rent YoY
|
Consecutive
|
Total
|
Rent Change
|
Overall
|
$1,699
|
-1.7 %
|
21
|
-3.4 %
|
20.8 %
|
Studio
|
$1,410
|
-1.9 %
|
20
|
-5.2 %
|
16.8 %
|
1-Bedroom
|
$1,578
|
-1.9 %
|
23
|
-4.8 %
|
19.1 %
|
2-Bedroom
|
$1,887
|
-1.7 %
|
23
|
-3.7 %
|
22.3 %
Top 50 Markets Rental Trends (Alphabetical Order)
|
|
Median
|
YOY Change
|
April 2025
|
April 2024 Rent
|
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA
|
$1,575
|
-3.80 %
|
21.5 %
|
23.4 %
|
Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TX
|
$1,470
|
-3.70 %
|
17.2 %
|
19.4 %
|
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|
$1,815
|
0.80 %
|
22.9 %
|
23.1 %
|
Birmingham, AL
|
$1,173
|
-5.30 %
|
19.6 %
|
22.2 %
|
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|
$2,968
|
-0.10 %
|
32.6 %
|
33.0 %
|
Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|
$1,526
|
-0.30 %
|
22.5 %
|
23.7 %
|
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN
|
$1,779
|
-2.80 %
|
24.6 %
|
25.8 %
|
Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN
|
$1,295
|
-3.70 %
|
19.4 %
|
21.1 %
|
Cleveland, OH
|
$1,157
|
-5.50 %
|
20.2 %
|
21.7 %
|
Columbus, OH
|
$1,210
|
0.70 %
|
18.0 %
|
18.5 %
|
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
|
$1,463
|
-1.70 %
|
19.8 %
|
21.5 %
|
Denver-Aurora-Centennial, CO
|
$1,771
|
-7.10 %
|
19.9 %
|
23.2 %
|
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI
|
$1,307
|
0.70 %
|
21.6 %
|
21.7 %
|
Hartford-West
Hartford-East Hartford, CT
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Houston-Pasadena-The Woodlands, TX
|
$1,355
|
-2.20 %
|
20.6 %
|
22.0 %
|
Indianapolis-Carmel-Greenwood, IN
|
$1,291
|
-2.60 %
|
19.4 %
|
20.8 %
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$1,512
|
-3.40 %
|
22.2 %
|
25.3 %
|
Kansas City, MO-KS
|
$1,381
|
4.90 %
|
20.7 %
|
19.6 %
|
Las Vegas-Henderson-North Las Vegas, NV
|
$1,459
|
-2.40 %
|
24.1 %
|
26.1 %
|
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|
$2,712
|
-3.00 %
|
35.6 %
|
37.5 %
|
Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|
$1,248
|
-1.30 %
|
20.6 %
|
21.8 %
|
Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|
$1,181
|
-2.80 %
|
21.2 %
|
23.2 %
|
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL
|
$2,345
|
-2.30 %
|
37.9 %
|
41.0 %
|
Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
|
$1,656
|
0.10 %
|
26.8 %
|
26.8 %
|
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|
$1,497
|
-2.30 %
|
18.5 %
|
19.5 %
|
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN
|
$1,530
|
-2.00 %
|
21.6 %
|
23.2 %
|
New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
|
$2,936
|
2.30 %
|
37.1 %
|
37.3 %
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
$994
|
-0.50 %
|
16.7 %
|
17.5 %
|
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|
$1,688
|
-0.80 %
|
27.0 %
|
28.6 %
|
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|
$1,754
|
-2.00 %
|
23.8 %
|
25.1 %
|
Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|
$1,495
|
-4.40 %
|
20.5 %
|
22.8 %
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
$1,459
|
-1.00 %
|
24.0 %
|
24.6 %
|
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|
$1,668
|
-3.60 %
|
21.1 %
|
22.6 %
|
Providence-Warwick,RI-MA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Raleigh-Cary, NC
|
$1,489
|
-3.50 %
|
18.2 %
|
20.1 %
|
Richmond, VA
|
$1,501
|
-0.20 %
|
20.6 %
|
22.1 %
|
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|
$2,058
|
-4.00 %
|
28.7 %
|
30.7 %
|
Rochester, NY
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
|
$1,869
|
-1.90 %
|
24.0 %
|
25.0 %
|
San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|
$1,239
|
-1.70 %
|
20.3 %
|
21.0 %
|
San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|
$2,669
|
-6.30 %
|
31.1 %
|
35.0 %
|
San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
|
$2,717
|
-2.40 %
|
24.4 %
|
26.1 %
|
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|
$3,362
|
1.60 %
|
25.8 %
|
25.9 %
|
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
|
$1,968
|
-1.70 %
|
20.8 %
|
21.6 %
|
St. Louis, MO-IL
|
$1,328
|
-0.40 %
|
20.0 %
|
21.3 %
|
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|
$1,741
|
-0.50 %
|
28.6 %
|
30.2 %
|
Virginia Beach-Chesapeake-Norfolk, VA-NC
|
$1,490
|
-1.80 %
|
22.3 %
|
22.9 %
|
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|
$2,307
|
1.90 %
|
22.5 %
|
23.0 %
Methodology
Rental data as of April 2025 for studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units advertised as for-rent on Realtor®. Rental units include apartments as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). We use rental sources that reliably report data each month within the 50 largest metropolitan areas. Realtor began publishing regular monthly rental trends reports in October 2020 with data history stretching back to March 2019.
Rental affordability analysis: The affordable monthly rent is calculated by applying the 30% rule to the estimated 2025 monthly median household income nationwide ($7,263) across the 50 largest U.S. metros, on average) and in each metro. The monthly median household income is derived from the annual median household income data sourced from Claritas.
About Realtor®
Realtor® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 25 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS , NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.
Media contact: Mallory Micetich, [email protected]
