WithSecure has resolved on a directed share issue

WithSecure's Annual General Meeting, held on 18 March 2025, resolved to authorise the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 17,609,870 shares. The authorisation entitles the Board of Directors to resolve on the terms related to the share issue. A maximum of 2,000,000 shares may be used as part of share-based incentive schemes. The authorisation is valid until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, in any case no later than until 30 June 2026.

Based on this authorisation, the Board of Directors has resolved on a share issue without consideration as follows:

The number of shares to be issued is 180,445 shares at the most. The shares to be issued are treasury shares.The shares will be issued to the Board of Directors as part of their compensation (128,221 shares), as well as the recipients of the Restricted Share Plan 2022-2024 reward shares (52,224 shares).There is a particularly weighty financial reason for deviating from the shareholders' pre-emptive right as referred to in Chapter 9, Section 4, Paragraph 1 of the Finnish Companies Act given that the shares will be issued as part of the Company's Board of Directors' remuneration and share-based incentive schemes.

Changes in own shares will be separately communicated after delivery of the shares.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

