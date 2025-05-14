Evolution Of Extended Reality (XR) In Retail Markets Global Report 2024-2025 & 2030: XR Market Is Reshaping Retail With Hyper-Personalized Immersive Customer Experiences
Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evolution of Extended Reality (XR) in Retail, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study focuses on the extended reality (XR) platform market and its evolution in the retail space. XR encompasses immersive technologies like VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality), and MR (mixed reality). Retail includes brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce platforms, and omnichannel retailers.
In retail, XR has been transforming the shopping experiences, streamlining operations, and driving overall sales. This market has witnessed significant growth and adoption in recent years, with retailers leveraging XR to create unique and interactive shopping environments. Retailers use XR to enhance customer engagement by providing personalized experiences, leading to increased customer loyalty and satisfaction. XR bridges the gap between online and offline shopping, enabling retailers to offer a seamless omnichannel experience, which is crucial for modern consumer expectations.
Primary retail use cases include AR for product visualization and try-on experiences, VR virtual store tours and immersive product demonstrations, AI-driven XR shopping assistants, VR for employee training and operational efficiency, and enhanced product support through AR-guided troubleshooting and tutorials.
Globally, the XR market is growing due to technological advancements in hardware, software, and infrastructure, developments in spatial computing, AI integration, and general funding support from governments, corporate investors, and venture capital firms. As XR adoption in retail grows, so does the investment that fuels innovation, making XR platforms more affordable and accessible.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the XR Market in the Retail Space Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis and Segmentation The Importance of XR in Retail XR Applications in the Retail Space The XR Ecosystem in Retail Growth Metrics XR Demand in Retail Growth Environment Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Key Insights and Innovations
- Impactful Use Cases of XR adoption in the Retail Space Innovative XR Providers for Retail Technology Advancements Key Findings
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Market Evangelization Growth Opportunity 2: Rapid and Continuous Innovation in Wearables Growth Opportunity 3: Partnership Expansion Growth Opportunity 4: Incorporate Shopping Gamification Growth Opportunity 5: Metaverse Implementation
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps List of Exhibits Legal Disclaimer
List of Figures
- XR in Retail Global Market: Growth Metrics, Global, 2024 XR Market in the Retail Space: Growth Drivers, Global, 2024-2030 XR Market in the Retail Space: Growth Restraints, Global, 2024-2030
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment