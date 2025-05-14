403
Argentina Overhauls Electronics Import Taxes In Bid To Curb Prices And Smuggling
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's government will phase out import tariffs on mobile phones and cut internal taxes for electronics, aiming to reduce consumer prices by up to 30% and dismantle trade barriers.
Presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed the measures alongside Economy Minister Luis Caputo, detailing immediate cuts from 16% to 8% on cellphone tariffs starting this week, with full elimination by January 2026.
Internal taxes drop from 19% to 9.5% for imported TVs, air conditioners, and phones, while locally made goods from Tierra del Fuego-a subsidized manufacturing hub-will see taxes fall from 9.5% to zero.
Officials claim a premium 5G phone costing $2,566 in Argentina today sells for $1,011 in the U.S., attributing the disparity to protectionist policies. Industry analysts predict imported device prices could drop 8–20%, though logistics and retail markups may limit savings.
The reforms target rampant smuggling, which accounts for 30% of black-market sales, and follow earlier cuts to auto part tariffs that reduced vehicle thefts. Critics warn the move risks destabilizing Tierra del Fuego's electronics sector, reliant on $1 billion annual subsidies until 2053.
A Push for Economic Recovery and Inflation Control
Governor Gustavo Melella called it a“severe blow,” fearing job losses as local factories compete with tariff-free imports. President Javier Milei 's administration ties the policy to its anti-inflation agenda, citing a 289% annual rate in April 2025.
The cuts extend to video game consoles, with import tariffs reduced from 35% to 20%, and follow the elimination of the PAIS tax on foreign currency purchases.
Adorni pledged further tax reductions as fiscal surpluses stabilize, framing the measures as returning“stolen” money to citizens. Business groups welcome the changes, noting Argentina's electronics prices exceed regional peers like Chile and Brazil.
A high-end iPhone currently costs triple the U.S. price, while mid-range TVs sell at double international rates. The government argues deregulation will broaden access to technology, though skeptics question whether retailers will pass savings to consumers amid economic instability.
