403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil’S JBS Posts Q1 77.6% Income Surge To $513M As Poultry Offsets U.S. Beef Woes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JBS SA (B3: JBSS3), the world's largest meat processor, reported a 77.6% annual surge in net income to R$2.92 billion ($513 million) for Q1 2025, defying seasonal slumps and trade tensions through strategic geographic and protein diversification.
Revenue climbed 28% to R$114.1 billion ($20.02 billion), driven by domestic demand in Brazil and resilient export channels, according to filings and executive statements.
The São Paulo-based multinational's adjusted EBITDA jumped 38.9% to R$8.93 billion ($1.57 billion), outperforming analyst forecasts by 1.7%. Margin expansion to 7.8% reflected operational efficiencies in poultry and pork divisions, offsetting challenges in North American beef markets.
CEO Gilberto Tomazoni credited the“global multi-protein platform” for insulating results, with Seara Brazil and Pilgrim's Pride USA achieving record EBITDA margins of 19.8% and 14.8%, respectively.
Financial Engine
Strong cash generation of R$4.1 billion ($719 million) reduced leverage to 1.99x net debt/EBITDA, down from 3.66x in Q1 2024. Earnings per share more than doubled to R$1.32 ($0.23), while the proposed dual NYSE/B3 listing could unlock R$2.2 billion ($386 million) in shareholder returns pending minority approval.
Regional Realities
Brazilian operations thrived on cattle price advantages and value-added product innovation, but U.S. beef margins turned negative (-1.8% EBITDA) amid historic cattle shortages.
Australia capitalized on Asian export demand with 12% USD revenue growth. Currency shifts proved favorable-the real's 18% depreciation against the dollar boosted BRL-denominated results.
Strategic Crossroads
Executives downplayed trade war impacts, noting only 23% of exports face tariff risks. The company's integrated supply chain-spanning 76% domestic sales and 24% exports-buffered against localized disruptions. Goldman Sachs analysts flagged potential oversupply in U.S. poultry markets, but JBS emphasized contracted volumes through 2026.
Market Calculus
Shares closed flat at R$40.85 ($7.17) post-announcement, reflecting investor caution over U.S. cattle inventory pressures. The stock's 12-month P/E of 14.3 lags behind Brazilian protein peers at 18.2, suggesting undervaluation of global diversification premiums.
Tomazoni concluded:“Our platform's balance lets us redirect resources to high-margin segments when specific proteins or regions face headwinds.” With $1.57 billion quarterly EBITDA, JBS reinforces its capacity to navigate cyclical volatility through scale and operational agility.
Revenue climbed 28% to R$114.1 billion ($20.02 billion), driven by domestic demand in Brazil and resilient export channels, according to filings and executive statements.
The São Paulo-based multinational's adjusted EBITDA jumped 38.9% to R$8.93 billion ($1.57 billion), outperforming analyst forecasts by 1.7%. Margin expansion to 7.8% reflected operational efficiencies in poultry and pork divisions, offsetting challenges in North American beef markets.
CEO Gilberto Tomazoni credited the“global multi-protein platform” for insulating results, with Seara Brazil and Pilgrim's Pride USA achieving record EBITDA margins of 19.8% and 14.8%, respectively.
Financial Engine
Strong cash generation of R$4.1 billion ($719 million) reduced leverage to 1.99x net debt/EBITDA, down from 3.66x in Q1 2024. Earnings per share more than doubled to R$1.32 ($0.23), while the proposed dual NYSE/B3 listing could unlock R$2.2 billion ($386 million) in shareholder returns pending minority approval.
Regional Realities
Brazilian operations thrived on cattle price advantages and value-added product innovation, but U.S. beef margins turned negative (-1.8% EBITDA) amid historic cattle shortages.
Australia capitalized on Asian export demand with 12% USD revenue growth. Currency shifts proved favorable-the real's 18% depreciation against the dollar boosted BRL-denominated results.
Strategic Crossroads
Executives downplayed trade war impacts, noting only 23% of exports face tariff risks. The company's integrated supply chain-spanning 76% domestic sales and 24% exports-buffered against localized disruptions. Goldman Sachs analysts flagged potential oversupply in U.S. poultry markets, but JBS emphasized contracted volumes through 2026.
Market Calculus
Shares closed flat at R$40.85 ($7.17) post-announcement, reflecting investor caution over U.S. cattle inventory pressures. The stock's 12-month P/E of 14.3 lags behind Brazilian protein peers at 18.2, suggesting undervaluation of global diversification premiums.
Tomazoni concluded:“Our platform's balance lets us redirect resources to high-margin segments when specific proteins or regions face headwinds.” With $1.57 billion quarterly EBITDA, JBS reinforces its capacity to navigate cyclical volatility through scale and operational agility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment