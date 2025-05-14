Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Central Córdoba’S Gritty Victory Tightens Copa Libertadores Group C Race


2025-05-14 06:10:24
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Central Córdoba defeated Deportivo Táchira 2-1 in Venezuela on May 13, securing their position atop Copa Libertadores Group C with 11 points.

Jonathan Galván's 20th-minute header and Gastón Verón's 76th-minute strike sealed the win despite Bryan Castillo's 75th-minute equalizer for Táchira.

The Venezuelan side finished with nine men after Edicson Tamiche's 12th-minute red card for a handball and Carlos Sosa's late dismissal for violent conduct.

The result leaves Deportivo Táchira eliminated with zero points, while Flamengo-third with five points-faces a must-win clash against second-place LDU Quito (8 points) on May 15.

A Flamengo loss would confirm Central Córdoba's advancement to the knockout stage. The Argentine club's campaign includes a historic 2-1 win over Flamengo at Rio's Maracanã on April 10, the first such victory by an Argentine team in Copa Libertadores history.


Central Córdoba's Tactical Mastery
Central Córdoba's tactical discipline shone through adversity. Tamiche's early red card forced Táchira into defensive adjustments, but the visitors capitalized on set-pieces and counterattacks.

Verón's decisive goal, scored just 60 seconds after Castillo's equalizer, underscored their clinical efficiency. Flamengo now confronts a scenario where even a draw against LDU Quito could leave them reliant on goal differential in their final match against Táchira.

The group's complexity lies in its potential for a three-way tie. If LDU Quito draws with Flamengo , all three teams could finish with 11 points, prioritizing goal difference.

Central Córdoba's +4 differential currently leads, while LDU Quito holds +2 and Flamengo trails at -1. The final matchday on May 28 will see Central Córdoba visit LDU Quito in Quito's high-altitude Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, while Flamengo hosts Táchira.

This clash highlights South American football's unpredictability, where underdog triumphs and strategic resilience redefine group dynamics.

Central Córdoba's rise contrasts sharply with Flamengo's struggles, illustrating how tactical precision and mental fortitude often outweigh financial resources in continental competitions.

