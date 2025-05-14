403
Football Games For Wednesday, May 14, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Wednesday, May 14, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian women's football, or international tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Spanish La Liga
9:00 AM – Villarreal x Leganés – La Liga
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
9:00 AM – Alavés x Valencia – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
11:30 AM – Real Madrid x Mallorca – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
Dutch Eredivisie
10:00 AM – Groningen x Ajax – Eredivisie
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
10:00 AM – PSV x Héracles – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
10:00 AM – Feyenoord x RKC Waalwijk – Eredivisie
Channels: Disney+
Italian Cup
11:00 AM – Milan x Bologna – Copa Itália (FINAL)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSports
Scottish Premiership
11:00 AM – Aberdeen x Celtic – Scottish Premiership
Channels: Disney+
English EFL League One
11:00 AM – Stockport County x Leyton Orient – EFL League One (Playoff-Semi-Second Leg)
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Paulistão Feminino
11:00 AM – Taubaté x Realidade Jovem – Paulistão Feminino
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
1:00 PM – Palmeiras x Ferroviária – Paulistão Feminino
Channels: Sportv
3:00 PM – Santos x Corinthians – Paulistão Feminino
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
CONMEBOL Libertadores
2:00 PM – Atlético Nacional x Bahia – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
2:00 PM – Vélez Sarsfield x San Antonio Bulo Bulo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Paramount+
2:00 PM – Peñarol x Olimpia – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:30 PM – Botafogo x Estudiantes – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Globo (RJ and part of the network), ESPN, and Disney+
4:30 PM – São Paulo x Libertad – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: Globo (SP and part of the network) and Paramount+
4:30 PM – Racing x Colo-Colo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
6:00 PM – Universitario x Barcelona de Guayaquil – CONMEBOL Libertadores
Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+
CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
2:00 PM – Fluminense x Union Española – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
2:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia x Universidad Católica-EQU – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
2:00 PM – Sportivo Luqueño x Atlético Grau – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
4:30 PM – Cerro Largo x Vitória – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Palestino – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
6:00 PM – América de Cali x Huracán – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
Channels: Paramount+
Brazilian Brasileirão Série B
2:00 PM – Remo x Vila Nova – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
2:30 PM – América-MG x Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Kwai and Disney+
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
