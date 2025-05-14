Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Wednesday, May 14, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-14 06:10:24
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Wednesday, May 14, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early afternoon kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian women's football, or international tournaments, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Spanish La Liga

  • 9:00 AM – Villarreal x Leganés – La Liga
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 9:00 AM – Alavés x Valencia – La Liga
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:30 AM – Real Madrid x Mallorca – La Liga
    Channels: Disney+


Dutch Eredivisie

  • 10:00 AM – Groningen x Ajax – Eredivisie
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 10:00 AM – PSV x Héracles – Eredivisie
    Channels: Disney+
  • 10:00 AM – Feyenoord x RKC Waalwijk – Eredivisie
    Channels: Disney+

Italian Cup

  • 11:00 AM – Milan x Bologna – Copa Itália (FINAL)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@NSports

Scottish Premiership

  • 11:00 AM – Aberdeen x Celtic – Scottish Premiership
    Channels: Disney+

English EFL League One

  • 11:00 AM – Stockport County x Leyton Orient – EFL League One (Playoff-Semi-Second Leg)
    Channels: Disney+

Brazilian Paulistão Feminino

  • 11:00 AM – Taubaté x Realidade Jovem – Paulistão Feminino
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 1:00 PM – Palmeiras x Ferroviária – Paulistão Feminino
    Channels: Sportv
  • 3:00 PM – Santos x Corinthians – Paulistão Feminino
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao

CONMEBOL Libertadores

  • 2:00 PM – Atlético Nacional x Bahia – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 2:00 PM – Vélez Sarsfield x San Antonio Bulo Bulo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 2:00 PM – Peñarol x Olimpia – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:30 PM – Botafogo x Estudiantes – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Globo (RJ and part of the network), ESPN, and Disney+
  • 4:30 PM – São Paulo x Libertad – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Globo (SP and part of the network) and Paramount+
  • 4:30 PM – Racing x Colo-Colo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 6:00 PM – Universitario x Barcelona de Guayaquil – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+

CONMEBOL Sul-Americana

  • 2:00 PM – Fluminense x Union Española – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Defensa y Justicia x Universidad Católica-EQU – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 2:00 PM – Sportivo Luqueño x Atlético Grau – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 4:30 PM – Cerro Largo x Vitória – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:30 PM – Cruzeiro x Palestino – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 6:00 PM – América de Cali x Huracán – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+

Brazilian Brasileirão Série B

  • 2:00 PM – Remo x Vila Nova – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 2:30 PM – América-MG x Paysandu – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Kwai and Disney+

Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

