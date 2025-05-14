403
JP Morgan Raises Brazil GDP To 2.3% Amid Farm Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JP Morgan revised Brazil's 2025 GDP growth forecast upward to 2.3% from 1.9%, citing eased U.S.-China trade tensions and a robust agricultural sector.
The bank simultaneously raised its 2026 inflation projection to 3.6% from 3.2%, reflecting persistent fiscal pressures and global economic uncertainties.
This adjustment follows a 90-day tariff reduction between Washington and Beijing, boosting export prospects for Brazilian soybeans and other commodities. Soybean production is expected to surge 10.7% to 172.2 million tonnes in 2025, fueling a 5% GDP expansion in agribusiness.
The sector's revenue could reach R$1.43 trillion ($240 billion), per Brazil's agriculture confederation. Despite this, Morgan Stanley warns fiscal instability might weaken the real to R$6.3 per dollar by late 2025, with inflation hovering near 4.83% as interest payments consume 7.3% of federal revenue.
Contrasting views emerge as Brazil's Central Bank maintains a cautious 1.9% growth estimate for 2025, citing cooling industrial demand.
JP Morgan acknowledges a 60% chance of a U.S. recession disrupting trade gains, potentially offsetting only 0.3% of Brazil's GDP risks through agricultural substitutions in Chinese markets.
The bank retained its 1.2% growth forecast for 2026, anticipating prolonged global headwinds. Monetary policy remains tight, with the Selic rate at 14.25% in early 2025.
Analysts expect gradual cuts to 9.75% by year-end, though a projected -0.8% fiscal deficit limits aggressive easing. Currency volatility persists, with the real likely sliding to 5.90 per dollar, while gross debt exceeds 80% of GDP.
Brazil's economy balances fragile gains from trade realignments and farm output against structural fiscal weaknesses. The path forward hinges on navigating global volatility and implementing reforms to stabilize debt and inflation amid shifting political priorities ahead of 2026 elections.
