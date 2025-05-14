Compound Management Market Size, Top Trends, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global compound management market involves the organised administration of chemical and biological components in drug discovery and development. It encompasses the storing, retrieval, tracking, and quality assurance of compound libraries to maintain their integrity and accessibility for research purposes. This industry caters to pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, academic institutions, and contract research organisations (CROs) by offering solutions that optimise the management of extensive compound collections. Efficient compound management is crucial for high-throughput screening, lead discovery, and optimisation operations in drug development.

The compound management market is propelled by the growing demand for efficient drug discovery methods, requiring proficient management of extensive compound libraries. The increase in pharmaceutical research and development investments and the demand for high-throughput screening have driven the use of automated and integrated compound management systems. Technological breakthroughs, including robotics, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based systems, have revolutionised compound administration by improving accuracy, speed, and data management capabilities. The shift towards customised medicine and targeted therapeutics needs diversified and effectively managed compound collections, propelling market expansion.

Market Dynamics Augmenting pharmaceutical research and development endeavours drives the market growth

The increase in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) activities is a key catalyst for the compound management market . Pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations are increasingly required to efficiently handle enormous compound libraries as they endeavour to discover breakthrough treatments. Compound management systems facilitate the organised storage, retrieval, and monitoring of chemical and biological samples, safeguarding their integrity and accessibility for research applications. The escalating intricacy of drug discovery processes, encompassing high-throughput screening and lead optimisation, demands sophisticated compound management technologies.

In March 2025, Bristol Myers Squibb declared intentions to invest $40 billion in the United States over the subsequent five years to augment its research, development, and manufacturing capacities. Novartis has pledged $23 billion to enhance its manufacturing and research and development activities in the U.S., which includes the construction of new facilities and the formation of a $1.1 billion R&D institute in San Diego.

The compound management market is projected to grow substantially as R&D spending increases.

Delegation of compound management services creates tremendous opportunities

The delegation of compound management services offers a substantial opportunity for market expansion. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms progressively delegate compound management responsibilities to specialist service providers to improve efficiency, save operational expenses, and concentrate on primary research. Outsourcing enables firms to utilise service providers' experience, infrastructure, and advanced technologies, guaranteeing superior compound handling and data management. Service providers offer a range of solutions, including compound storage, retrieval, quality control, and logistics, tailored to meet clients' individual demands.

In February 2024, Novo Holdings purchased Catalent, a prominent contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), for $16.5 billion. This acquisition is integral to Novo Nordisk's goal to enhance its manufacturing and distribution capabilities for GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic.

Outsourcing these services enables organisations to guarantee efficient compound management, adherence to regulatory requirements, and access to modern technologies, thus expediting drug discovery procedures and improving market competitiveness.

Regional Analysis

North America remains the preeminent region in the worldwide compound management market, propelled by prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, a developed research and development infrastructure, and substantial public and private funding. The United States remains the focal point of innovation, with prominent companies implementing AI-driven systems and robotics for compound storage and retrieval. Government assistance for biomedical research and strategic partnerships between academics and industry enhance growth. The expanding biotechnology sector and innovation clusters enhance regional strength, especially in Ontario and British Columbia.

The global compound management market size was valued at USD 487.91 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 561.35 million in 2025 to USD 1,896.86 million in 2033 , exhibiting a CAGR of 14.49% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Type, the market is segmented into product and service. The products segment accounts for the largest share.

By Sample Type, the market is segmented into Chemical Compounds and Biosamples. Chemical Compounds dominate the market

By Application, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery, Gene Synthesis, Biobanking, and Other Applications. Drug Discovery Application leads market growth.

By End-User, the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Research Laboratories, and Other End Users. Pharmaceutical Companies are the largest end-users. Based on region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Competitive Players

Azenta US, IncTecan Trading AGHamilton CompanyBioAscentTitian Service LimitedEvotecBeckman Coulter Inc.LiCONiC AGAXXAM S.p.aSPT Labtech LTDWuxi ApptecBiosero Recent Developments



In August 2024, Sai Life Sciences launched an in-house software application, CORAL, to enhance efficiency in compound management processes through automation. CORAL seamlessly integrates with other key software used in compound management, such as Mosaic Sample Bank (for inventory management) and Tecan Liquid Handler (for automated liquid handling). This integration streamlines the entire compound lifecycle management process. In October 2024, BioDuro opened a new Compound Management Centre in Shanghai, China, to bolster its drug discovery capabilities.

Segmentation

By TypeProductsServicesBy Sample TypeChemical CompoundsBiosamplesBy ApplicationDrug DiscoveryGene SynthesisBiobankingOther ApplicationsBy End-User:Pharmaceutical CompaniesBiopharmaceutical CompaniesContract Research Organizations (CROs)Research LaboratoriesOther End UsersBy Region:North AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa