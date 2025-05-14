Travel Meet Asia 2025 Set To Power Southeast Asia's Tourism Boom

Travel Meet Asia (TMA) 2025 returns to Jakarta on June 25–26 at Swissôtel Jakarta PIK Avenue, backed by Indonesia's Ministry of Tourism and featuring over 400 top buyers. This premier B2B event will unite key players from the leisure, MICE, and corporate travel sectors for two days of high-level networking, one-on-one meetings, and expert-led sessions.

Deputy Minister Ni Made Ayu Marthini will officiate the event, underscoring the government's commitment to strengthening international tourism partnerships and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Major industry players like Accor, Google, Sabre, Panorama Group, and Uniworld Cruises will be joined by leading exhibitors such as The Ascott Limited, Resorts World Sentosa, and TUI Hotels & Resorts. Key conference themes include sustainable tourism, innovation, and regional market expansion.

With strong support from associations like ASITA and MATTA, TMA 2025 aims to drive collaboration and sustainable growth across Southeast Asia's booming tourism sector.

Early-bird registration is open until June 20, offering exclusive access to conference sessions and business-matching opportunities.

-N