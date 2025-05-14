403
Pres. Trump: GCC Leaders Wise, Highly Regarded Regards Globally
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 14 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump affirmed, Wednesday, that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders were held in high regard across the world, praising their countries' roles in promoting peace, development, and stability throughout the Middle East.
In his remarks during the fifth GCC-US Summit held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and attended by the President of the US, Donald Trump, alongside the GCC leaders and representatives of the GCC, he praised the regions, development and influence.
Trump stated that the Middle East should be prosperous and peaceful, and that the GCC countries were the forefront of stability and prosperity.
He added that the entire world watches the GCC countries with keen interest in its vast opportunities, and criticized the former administration for what he described as "creating chaos" by supporting malicious entities in the region.
The US President condemned the previous administration for empowering "Iran" and its proxies, which -- as trump said -- contributes to destabilizing the region.
Trump further noted that the previous administration has "turned their back on the GCC countries" and that those days are over from now on, and that the GCC and the US will stand together, and that the US will not hesitate to stand by its allies against all threats.
He added that the US seeks to reach an agreement with Iran but the US will never agree to Iran possession of nuclear weapons, and called on Iran to cease its support for "terrorism."
Regarding Yemen, Trump revealed that the US forces had struck over 1,100 Houthi targets in response to the attacks on the Red Sea shipping lanes, describing it as a strong message to those threatening maritime security.
On Lebanon, Trump said there was now a real opportunity to build a future free from Hezbollah's grip, expressing willingness to support the Lebanese President and Prime Minister in establishing a sovereign state independent of group's influence.
In a major announcement, President Trump declared that the US would lift sanctions on Syria, following consultations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud, and described the move as an "opportunity for Syria," and confirmed intentions to fully lift sanctions and work toward normalizing ties with the new Syrian government.
Regarding Gaza, he reaffirmed continued US support for the Palestinian people and praised GCC efforts to help end the tension in the Middle East.
He also expressed gratitude to GCC leaders for helping secure the release of an American hostage, Edan Alexander.
This summit marks President Trump's first formal meeting with GCC leaders since assuming office, and underscores the shared commitment to strategic cooperation between the US and the GCC countries in promoting peace, economic progress, and regional security.
The summit also featured bilateral talks and the signing of agreements between Saudi Arabia and the US, signaling a renewed phase in regional and international engagement. (end)
