Caspian Agro And Interfood Azerbaijan Spotlight Local Entrepreneurs

The 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) are currently taking place at the Baku Expo Centre, Azernews reports.

Once again this year, micro and small entrepreneurs are participating free of charge with the support of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA/SMBDA). Thanks to government support provided by SMBDA, nearly 10 micro and small businesses are showcasing a variety of locally made products at a dedicated stand. These include canned goods, syrups, sweets, natural vinegar, butter, wine, honey, seeds, fertilisers, irrigation systems, and other agricultural and food-related products.

The SMBDA stand also provides opportunities for business-to-business meetings, helping entrepreneurs expand their sales networks and establish new partnerships.

For many of the participating businesses, this is their first time taking part in specialised exhibitions like Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan. Participation in these events allows small enterprises to promote their brands, increase sales potential, and build valuable relationships with customers and suppliers.

Since 2018, SMBDA has supported the participation of over 1,500 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including startups, in various specialised local and international exhibitions and trade fairs. The agency continues to be one of the supporting organisations of Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan.

The exhibitions will run until May 16, featuring a wide range of products and services in fields such as crop production, livestock, poultry, aquaculture, confectionery, fruits and vegetables, juices, tea, dairy, as well as agricultural and food industry equipment and services.