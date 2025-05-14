Woman With Three Children Evacuated In Sumy Region, Youngest Only Six Days Old

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, police officers from the White Angels unit evacuated two families, including a woman with three children-the youngest just six days old.

The Sumy regional police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The White Angels continue their lifesaving efforts across the region.“This time, two families from the most dangerous areas of the region are under their protection,” the statement reads.

One of the evacuations took place in the town of Vorozhba, which remains under relentless shelling. Officers evacuated a 36-year-old woman along with her three children: a 12-year-old son, a 7-year-old son, and her newborn baby.

Meanwhile, in the town of Bilopillia, authorities assisted a couple-a 64-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife-who had resisted evacuation for a long time, hoping the situation would improve. However, escalating enemy attacks ultimately forced them to leave.

As Ukrinform reported, evacuations from the Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities remain ongoing. Since May 5, nearly 1,200 residents have been relocated.

Overall, more than 86,000 residents in the region are set for evacuation, with 58% having already been evacuated.

Photo: National Police