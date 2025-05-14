Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Woman With Three Children Evacuated In Sumy Region, Youngest Only Six Days Old

Woman With Three Children Evacuated In Sumy Region, Youngest Only Six Days Old


2025-05-14 06:06:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, police officers from the White Angels unit evacuated two families, including a woman with three children-the youngest just six days old.

The Sumy regional police reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The White Angels continue their lifesaving efforts across the region.“This time, two families from the most dangerous areas of the region are under their protection,” the statement reads.

One of the evacuations took place in the town of Vorozhba, which remains under relentless shelling. Officers evacuated a 36-year-old woman along with her three children: a 12-year-old son, a 7-year-old son, and her newborn baby.



 Read also: Russian drone strike devastates Konotop forestry site: buildings burn, vehicles destroyed

Meanwhile, in the town of Bilopillia, authorities assisted a couple-a 64-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife-who had resisted evacuation for a long time, hoping the situation would improve. However, escalating enemy attacks ultimately forced them to leave.

As Ukrinform reported, evacuations from the Bilopillia and Vorozhba communities remain ongoing. Since May 5, nearly 1,200 residents have been relocated.

Overall, more than 86,000 residents in the region are set for evacuation, with 58% having already been evacuated.

Photo: National Police

MENAFN14052025000193011044ID1109547409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search