Hong Kong Executive Chief Visits KDIPA, Meets Officials
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee Ka-chiu, and his accompanying delegation visited Wednesday the headquarters of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), meeting with a number of officials there.
The official met with KDIPA Assistant Director General for Investment Operations Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al Sabah, Assistant Director General for Financial and Administrative Affairs Barjas Al-Hajri, and other senior officials.
Attending the meeting was Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan and head of the honorary delegation Sheikh Dr. Bsael Humoud Al-Sabah. (end)
