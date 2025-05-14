Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hong Kong Executive Chief Visits KDIPA, Meets Officials


2025-05-14 06:03:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee Ka-chiu, and his accompanying delegation visited Wednesday the headquarters of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), meeting with a number of officials there.
The official met with KDIPA Assistant Director General for Investment Operations Sheikh Abdullah Sabah Humoud Al Sabah, Assistant Director General for Financial and Administrative Affairs Barjas Al-Hajri, and other senior officials.
Attending the meeting was Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan and head of the honorary delegation Sheikh Dr. Bsael Humoud Al-Sabah. (end)
gta


MENAFN14052025000071011013ID1109547390

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search