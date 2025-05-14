403
Kuwait Amir Calls For More GCC-US Investments, Joint Dialogue Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- "While we view the economy as the basis for our partnership (with the US), we aspire to launch joint initiatives in investments in smart infrastructure, supporting innovation and business leadership, enhancing fair free trade and providing incentives for medium and small businesses," His Highness the Amir said.
His Highness Sheikh Meshal praised the existing US-GCC cooperation, particularly with the State of Kuwait, in investments, expressed aspiration to increase the enterprises "with it (the US) as a strategic ally."
His Highness Sheikh Meshal has affirmed that the summit is held amid critical international circumstances, with mounting crises, strife and non-conventional cross-border challenges, noting that the GCC states have jointly supported the region's stability and security and rejected any breach of their territories, maritime regions and resources.
"On this basis," he added, the State of Kuwait affirms commitment to act within the GCC for attaining the joint GCC-US objectives through understandings aimed at meeting the peoples' hopes and the aspirations.
At the humanitarian and development levels, His Highness the Amir affirmed the solid adherence to bolstering relief and humanitarian action in regions witnessing conflicts and catastrophes, "and we call for coordinating the US-Gulf development aid" for effective and sustainable response to the stricken communities' needs."
"We also propose establishing a Gulf-American forum for educational and cultural dialogue to back programs of scientific and joint research, empower the youth, enhance the values of tolerance, openness and civic understanding," he said. (more)
