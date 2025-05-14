Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Justice Min., Turkish Amb. Discuss Coop.

2025-05-14 06:03:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait and Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez held a meeting on Wednesday discuss ways to bolster cooperation.
A statement by the Ministry of Justice on X revealed that the two focused on cooperation with the judiciary domain in addition to other topics of common interest. (end)
