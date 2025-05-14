403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Justice Min., Turkish Amb. Discuss Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice Nasser Al-Sumait and Turkish Ambassador to Kuwait Tuba Nur Sonmez held a meeting on Wednesday discuss ways to bolster cooperation.
A statement by the Ministry of Justice on X revealed that the two focused on cooperation with the judiciary domain in addition to other topics of common interest. (end)
dd
A statement by the Ministry of Justice on X revealed that the two focused on cooperation with the judiciary domain in addition to other topics of common interest. (end)
dd
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment