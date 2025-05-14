403
Kuwait Amir Calls For More GCC-US Investments, Joint Dialogue Forum
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH -- Continuing in his speech at the US-Gulf Summit, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal turned to regional challenges hoping that the top-level meeting would constitute a gateway to tackle the region's issues and problems.
He alluded in part to the Middle East peace process that needs to be tackled with a just and comprehensive solution, according to resolutions of the international legitimacy and the Arab peace initiative to secure establishing an independent Palestinian state to the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
On Syria, he called for boosting the international community's efforts to ensure the country's security and stability, safeguard its sovereignty, territorial unity, ending the people's plight and halting external intervention.
Also in this context, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal announced his appreciation of the US President's declaration of lifting the sanctions on Syria.
On another regional issue, His Highness the Amir applauded the diplomatic efforts by Oman, reaching a cease-fire between the US and the illegitimate authorities in Yemen, hoping that the move would ensure sea navigation freedom.
"We admire the United States of America's efforts for resolving international strife, ceasing the firing between India and Pakistan and acting to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine war," he stated.
In the last section of his speech, His Highness the Amir has affirmed that the GCC states advocate that regional stability is a joint responsibility and that the partnership with the United States "constitutes the basis for this path."
"We aspire that our summit will be an advance step toward building a regional order that is more stable, balanced and integrated; based on the international law, mutual respect and joint interests," His Highness Sheikh Meshal continued.
He sealed the statement with expressions of gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the warm hospitality and to President Trump for his constructive participation in the top-level gathering, hoping "that our summit will be successful and our Gulf-US partnership remains permanently strong." (end)
