Delegates, Senior Officials Meet Ahead Of Baghdad's Arab Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 14 (KUNA) -- The meeting of delegates and senior officials of Arab foreign ministries kicked off on Wednesday to prepare for the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers for Arab summit, with the participation of Representative of Kuwait to the Arab League, Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi.
The meeting scheduled to draft agenda for the 34th session of the Arab League Council, in preparation for the preparatory ministerial meeting for the summit at the level of Arab foreign ministers scheduled for Thursday, to present to Arab kings, presidents and leaders at the Arab summit meeting next Saturday.
In addition, the meeting will also begin with a handover ceremony of the presidency to Iraq Ambassador Qahtan Al-Janabi, Iraq's permanent representative to the Arab League.
Palestinian issue and Israeli attacks will top the discussions at today's meeting and examining ways to prevent the forced displacement of Palestinian people and supporting the Arab plan to rebuild Gaza without requiring its people to leave.
Arab delegates will discuss other issues related to Arab national security, the security situation in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, the ongoing violence in Sudan and Arab water security.
Today's delegates' meeting is the third preparatory meeting for the Arab Summit and will conclude after Arab foreign ministers' preparatory meeting on Thursday. (end)
